HOT SPRINGS — The Southern Hills triathlon was held last Saturday, at Angostura Reservoir, near Hot Springs.
Race Director Brendan Murphy said the triathlon was a success.
“I’m very excited that we had a banner year. We had the most participants ever (215),” said Murphy. “A lot of work went in to it. I couldn’t have done it without all the volunteers. We had 40 volunteers, and we call them the Navy. All the folks that were in the water, whether they were on boats, paddle boards, or canoes.”
Murphy said there were 230 entrants this year, but only 215 participated in the race.
Murphy said he was still happy with the number of racers that did participate.
“I am extremely happy with our number of participants,” said Murphy. “Last year we weren’t even at 200. We had 193 participants last year, and at the time, that was the most ever.”
Murphy said before last year the race normally had 125 participants.
“They had 45 participants back in 2019. Then in 2020 COVID hit, and it affected everything,” Murphy said. “I just feel so blessed to be the race director of an event that is community and family focused. We’re trying to build something where anybody from all ages can participate in.
Murphy said the youngest participant at this year’s event was 6 years old, while the oldest was 81.
“We had participants from 12 states, including Canada, and it just goes to show you how age doesn’t matter, but the love of fitness, and a sense of community and accomplishment that triathlon brings, is pretty amazing to be a witness of,” said Murphy. “So to be a part of that is a passion of mine, and I just want to be infectious for other people to want to get out there, get off the couch, and really enjoy life, and experience it as a family.”
Murphy was quick to point out that a family can ride together, they can run together, and they can do this sport as a life-long sport.
Murphy said they are already beginning to make plans for next year’s triathlon.
“I’m just excited. I’m going to go back and look at the race, and I’m going to work on improving it each and every year,” Murphy said.
Division winners and other area placers follow. Only divisions with area competitors are listed.
Sprint triathlon
1 Brandon Zelfer 1 hour, 3 minutes 36.3 seconds
13 Brent Hardy (Belle Fourche) 1:14:58.8
39 Daisha Seyfer (Spearfish) 1:30:06.4
47 Logan Stone (Spearfish) 1:34:48.9
77 Alexis Geuke (Spearfish) 1:54:55.9
83 Kim Thome-Maschino (Sturgis) 2:09:39.7
Youth triathlon
1 Victor Wideroff (Rapid City) 26 minutes 33.6 seconds
23 Ellie Krohn (Spearfish) 35:44.6
30 Avery Johnson (Spearfish) 59:23.7
