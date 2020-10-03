SPEARFISH — The South Dakota high school girls’ and boys’ state Class A and Class AA soccer tournament gets underway Tuesday, Oct. 6.
In Class AA girls’ tournament action, No. 5 Spearfish, 10-4, will host No. 12 Watertown, 3-5-1 at 5 p.m., at the Black Hills Energy Sports Complex.
The winner of that game will face the winner of Brandon Valley, 8-3-1 and the No. 4 seed, and Sturgis Brown, 6-6 and the No. 13 seed on Saturday, Oct. 10.
Other Tuesday first round matchup follows.
No. 1 Aberdeen Central, 11-0-1, will host No. 16 Sioux Falls Washington, 2-10-0.
No. 8 Mitchell, 8-3-2, will host No. 9 Sioux Falls O’ Gorman, 7-4-1.
No. 2 Harrisburg, 12-1-1, will host No. 15 Brookings 2-9-1.
No. 7 Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 7-2-1, will host No. 10 Sioux Falls Lincoln, 5-6-1.
No. 3 Rapid City Stevens, 9-1-1, will host No. 14 Yankton, 3-9-1.
No. 6 Rapid City Central 6-2-3, will host will host No. 11 Pierre T.F. Riggs, 3-7-1.
In Class AA boys’ tournament action, No. 2 Spearfish, 12-0-2, will host No. 15 Brookings, 2-9-1, at 6 p.m., at the Black Hills Energy Sports Complex.
In other boys’ Tuesday first round action, No. 1 Rapid City Stevens, 10-0-1, will host Douglas/RC Christian 3-9-1.
No. 8 Rapid City Central, 6-5-1, will host Sioux Falls Washington, 5-5-2.
No. 4 Aberdeen Central, 9-2-1, will host No. 13 Sturgis Brown, 7-5-2.
No. 5 Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 8-2-0, will host No. 12 Brandon Valley, 5-4-3.
No. 7 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 6-4-3, will host No. 10 Huron, 7-4-0.
No. 3 Watertown, 7-1-1, will host No. 14 Pierre T.F. Riggs, 3-6-2.
No. 6 Sioux Falls Lincoln, 5-3-4, will host No. 11 Yankton, 7-6.
In girls’ Class A action, No. 4 Sioux Falls Christian, 5-3-4, will host No. 5 Dakota Valley 5-4-3. The winner of that game will travel to No. 1 West Central, 7-2-4, on Saturday, Oct. 10.
No. 3 Vermilion 4-3-5, will host No. 6 St. Thomas More, 4-9-0. The winner of that game will travel to No. 2 Tea Area, 7-3-3, on Saturday, Oct. 10.
In Tuesday’s Class A boys’ action, No. 4 St. Thomas More 5-7-1, will host No. 5 Belle Fourche, 6-8-0. Game time is 5 p.m. at Dakota Fields in Rapid City. The winner of that game will travel to No. 1 Sioux Falls Christian, 9-1-1, on Saturday, Oct. 10.
No. 3 Vermillion, 4-2-1, will host James Valley Christian, 1-7-3. The winner of that game travels to No. 2 Tea Area, 6-4-2, on Saturday, Oct. 10.
