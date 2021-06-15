South Dakota college pitcher fitted with new prosthetic arm

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — A college baseball player from South Dakota whose prosthetic arm was stolen was fitted with a new replacement limb Friday at a Minneapolis-area hospital.
The Argus Leader reports Augustana’s Parker Hanson also presented the Shriners Children’s Twin Cities hospital with a $7,000 check from donations he received while his prosthetic was missing.
The hospital specializes in pediatric orthopedics and gave him a free replacement.
Hanson, a right-handed pitcher, was born without a left hand, but found a way to adapt at a young age so he play his favorite game all the way up through the college level. His prosthetic arm and the attachments were in a backpack that was stolen from his unlocked pickup outside his home last month. His prosthetic was later recovered at a recycling center in Sioux Falls.
The prosthetic was “pretty banged up” and Hanson said it was no longer usable. He was fundraising both for a new prosthetic and to raise money for charity.
