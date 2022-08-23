Smith wins Leading Ladies Marathon

Leading Ladies marathon winner Sadie Smith, from Kirkwood, Mo., gets ready to be the first marathon runner to cross the finish line at Sunday’s Leading Ladies Marathon, in Spearfish. She finished with a time of 2:59.18. Pioneer photo by Dennis Knuckles

SPEARFISH — Sadie Smith, 43, from Kirkwood, Mo. finished first overall, in the 2022 Leading Ladies Marathon, Sunday morning, in Spearfish.

She ran 26.3 miles in 2:59:18 to capture the overall marathon title.    

