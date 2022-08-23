Smith wins Leading Ladies Marathon

SPEARFISH — Sadie Smith, 43, from Kirkwood, Mo. finished first overall, in the 2022 Leading Ladies Marathon, Sunday morning, in Spearfish.
She ran 26.3 miles in 2:59:18 to capture the overall marathon title.
Updated: August 23, 2022 @ 8:50 am
Smith was happy with her results at the Leading Ladies Marathon.
“It felt good,” said Smith. “I was fifth place the last two times I ran Leading Ladies, and I feel great after, and have a winners time, so it felt really good.
Smith said she has been doing marathons for eight or nine years.
“I’ve done three Leading Ladies. And two of the Sundance to Spearfish races, so its my fifth time up here in the Black Hills,” Smith said.
