Slow first half seals Spearfish's fate

Spearfish’s Smith Funke takes the ball to the basket over Brandon Valley opponent Nate VandeBerg. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

SPEARFISH — Spearfish scored only 11 points in the first half Friday night and fell 57-33 to Brandon Valley in varsity boys’ basketball action at the Spearfish High School gym.

Brandon Valley built a 16-8 advantage after the first period. A 14-3 scoring edge in the second quarter opened a 30-11 lead for the Lynx, who led 48-20 going into the fourth stanza.

