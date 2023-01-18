SPEARFISH — Spearfish scored only 11 points in the first half Friday night and fell 57-33 to Brandon Valley in varsity boys’ basketball at the Spearfish High School gym.
Brandon Valley built a 16-8 advantage after the first period. A 14-3 scoring edge in the second quarter opened a 30-11 lead for the Lynx, who led 48-20 going into the fourth stanza.
“We rep (repetition) it under pressure in practice. We just got to be able to execute it in a game,” Spearfish head coach Ben Schultz said in describing the team’s offense. He added the team is currently not able to do that.
Schultz said the Lynx plays really good gap defense and takes away driving lanes. He added Spearfish was not strong with the ball in the lane, and many turnovers resulted.
Dylon Doren scored 12 points for Spearfish, now 2-3. Brandon Valley (4-2) received 15 points from Lukas Morgan.
“Their defensive pressure really made us struggle,” Spearfish guard Carter Lyon said in describing Brandon Valley’s first-half success. “They rebounded really well offensively and defensively.”
Lyon said the Spartans did not hit shots, and Brandon Valley capitalized on easy chances. He added Spearfish got good looks.
“We have some bumps in the road, definitely. I think we have a good upside for the rest of our schedule this year,” Lyon said in recapping the season thus far.
Highlights include the season opener against Belle Fourche (a 64-44 win). Lyon also cited the recent 63-60 win over Hill City.
“Our lock-in has to be a lot better when we move into practice and understand that we’re doing this to be able to execute it in a game,” Schultz said when asked what the team can do to improve its chances of improved offensive execution.
Schultz said Spearfish’s team chemistry continues to improve, and players are still working to figure out the system.
He added there will be bumps in the road as the players progress.
“Our defense has shown the biggest improvement from the previous years,” Lyon said. He added team chemistry has also gotten better.
Lyon said offensive execution continues to need work, along with getting key rebounds to limit teams to one shot per possession.
“I’m kind of an everything guy right now,” Lyon said in describing his team role. He added that includes playing good defense.
Lyon was primarily a shooter last season, with not much of a defensive role down low.
He said team members have to play pretty much all over the court this season.
He said the Spartans really need to work more as a team because of a lack of size. Defenders must keep opponents in front of them, Lyon said.
Lyon most looks forward to Spearfish players continuing to work together as a team.
Spearfish scoring: Dylon Doren 12, Seth Hamilton 7, Antonio Serrano 5, Smith Funke 3, Tayte Schatz 2, Bennett Kortan 2, Caden Langenfeld 2. Totals 13 field goals, five of 15 from the free throw line, 33 points.
Brandon Valley scoring: Lukas Morgan 15, Dylan Langerock 8, Hayden Anderson 8, Josh Olthoff 7, Jameson Kreutzfeldt 6, Cole Dekker 6, Landon Dulaney 2, Bryce Backer 2, Nate VandeBerg 2, Mach Mayen 1. Totals 21 field goals, 13 of 16 from the free throw line, 57 points.
Field goal percentages: Spearfish 36 (13-36), Brandon Valley 46 (21-45)
Three-point field goals: Spearfish 2 (Hamilton 1, Funke 1), Brandon Valley 2 (Langerock 1, Kreutzfeldt 1)
Rebounds: Spearfish 15 (Doren 4), Brandon Valley 39 (Olthoff 13)
Turnovers: Spearfish 20, Brandon Valley 17
Total fouls: Spearfish 14, Brandon Valley 15
Spearfish dropped a 45-44 decision to Harrisburg on Saturday, Jan. 14.
Harrisburg outscored Spearfish 8-7 in the final period to snap a 37-37 tie.
Spearfish led 14-11 after the first period and 26-24 at halftime. The Tigers claimed a 13-11 scoring edge in the third quarter.
Dylon Doren’s 14-point effort led three Spearfish players in double figures. Seth Hamilton and Anthony Serrano added 11 points apiece.
Jacoby Mehrman scored 19 points for Harrisburg, and Braeden VanBrockern added 11 points.
Spearfish will bring a 2-4 record into its Friday, Jan. 20 home game against Red Cloud. Tipoff time will be sometime around 8 p.m.
