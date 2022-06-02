Slotten resigns as Belle Fourche football coach

BELLE FOURCHE — Scott Slotten has stepped down after coaching the Belle Fourche varsity football team after eight seasons.
“It was the right opportunity at the right time,” said Slotten, who was offered teaching and head football coaching jobs in Jefferson, Wis.
Slotten said the school that is about 31 miles from his parents’ home.
Those family ties played the main role in the decision for Slotten.
He said he has not lived in Wisconsin for 17 years and wanted to return to the state at some point.
Belle Fourche finished 3-6 during the 2021 season.
The Broncs forged a 36-37 record in a stretch that featured Class 11A playoff appearances in 2014 and 2015.
Slotten will serve as head coach of the Jefferson football team. He plans to teach middle school technical education.
Belle Fourche marked Slotten’s first head coaching position. He fondly remembers the players’ growth and said he grew as a coach.
Highlights for Slotten included Bryson Westland setting the school’s rushing record of 2,132 yards in 2015; the Broncs finishing 8-2 in his second year of 2015; and the players continuing to compete.
“I got the opportunity last year to coach with a kid that I coached: Jake O’Byrne,” Slotten said.
Slotten also recalled Homecoming game victories, including the Custer contest featuring a 2 ½-hour lightning delay.
Another memory occurred when the Broncs edged Custer on a game-winning field goal in the snow.
The football program has improved over the last eight years from Slotten’s perspective.
The team’s culture has included numerous community service projects, with players being held to high standards on grades, according to Slotten.
He said the strength program has taken huge leaps forward.
Slotten said three players were in the weight room his first day here.
“Now in the summers, we’ve got 40 to 50 kids in the weight room every day,” Slotten said.
Adam Nowowiejski, the Belle Fourche High School activities director said, “He (Coach Slotten) has contributed a ton of time and helped out the (football) program as far as building the IQ of the kids, and getting them to understand the game of football from his perspective. He’s did a really nice job with a lot of the kids, and obviously he’s going to be missed as far as those aspects go.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.