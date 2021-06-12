SPEARFISH — Black Hills State triathlon had six women named to the Collegiate Triathlon Coaches Association (CTCA) Individual Scholar All-American team on Thursday. Mathilde Bernard, Myna Buckley, Hannah Hirschi, Madelynn Potter, Gretta Stark and Kennedy Teeslink all earned the CTCA honor.This award is presented to student athletes who have achieved a GPA of 3.5 or higher for the Spring 2021 semester, regardless of competitions completed in that timeframe. The Individual Scholar All-American award recognizes student athletes in each of the three NCAA divisions who excel in the classroom.
