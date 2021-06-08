Six BHSU athletes named to RMAC All-Academic Honor Roll

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Black Hills State softball had six named to the RMAC All-Academic Honor Roll, as announced by the conference.
Seniors Darian Gottfried and Breanne Henricksen, juniors Hailey Franklin and Lizzy Johnson, and sophomores Gianna Haley and Halie Litwin all earned the conference honor.
Hailey Franklin
Franklin appeared in 26 games and started 23 while holding a 3.610 GPA. She was solid defensively, putting up a .924 fielding percentage as the team’s second-baseman, and recorded 36 putouts, 37 assists while turning three double plays.
Franklin also recorded a pair of hits including a double while driving in three and drawing four walks.
Darian Gottfried
Gottfried was a team leader as a senior with a GPA of 3.876 this season.
She hit .400 with an OPS of 1.067 at the plate over 22 games and 10 starts, with a home run, five doubles and 20 total bases in 30 at-bats. On the pitching side of things, she made 12 appearances and four starts, totaling 18 innings of work.
Gianna Haley
Haley is a strong defensive centerfielder who also supplied a consistent bat despite missing the first eight games of the season due to injury.
In center this year, she totaled 59 putouts and a .967 fielding percentage while flashing her glove with several outstanding diving and running catches to takeaway hits.
At the plate, she hit .208 with two home runs, five doubles, nine walks and 14 RBI.
Breanne Henricksen
Henricksen is another senior on the team, holding a 3.44 GPA in Business Administration and Strategic Leadership.
As a pitcher, she appeared in 11 games and started eight, tossing two complete games and striking out 23 over 45.2 innings of work.
Lizzy Johnson
Johnson is a junior with a 3.310 GPA in Business Administration. She appeared in 24 games and started 17 and hit .239. Johnson tallied 11 hits, drove in four and scored seven times while drawing 11 walks for a .397 OBP.
Halie Litwin
Litwin played a utility role with the team and pinch ran when needed while holding a 3.865 GPA. She appeared in 25 games and started nine, while hitting .243 over 37 at-bats.
Litwin totaled nine hits, including two doubles and a home run, while driving in four runs and scoring five times.
In the field, she had a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage with two putouts, three assists and a double-play turned.
The award winners, along with other First Team All-Academic members, were voted on by the conference’s sports information directors.
To be eligible for consideration, a student-athlete must have been an active student at the institution for at least two consecutive semesters or three consecutive quarters and carry a 3.30 cumulative grade point average (GPA).
All student-athletes who met those requirements, but were not selected for First Team, automatically qualified for Honor Roll.
