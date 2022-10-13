OPINION — The whitetailed buck was running hard with his nose to the ground chasing a doe which had her tail tucked between her legs.
It’s an unseemly manner of travel, much like a human waddling backwards while looking between their legs for a lost contact; you wouldn’t want to do it for long and you are not going to get very far before you kink up.
Grandchildren seem to enjoy experimenting with the concept and can often be discovered staring at their parents from below their diapers while crawling in reverse.
They always seem to be grinning when you make eye contact. Maybe they are on to something?
It is way too soon for bucks to be chasing does, but just across the valley, a wide-antlered mule deer was engaged in the same fashion as he herded a dozen does into the timber.
Maybe they are just jealous.
The elk and antelope have already begun seeding the next generation in September while the deer must wait until mid-November here on the high plains.
It all comes down to gestation. While the diminutive pronghorn and elk share a 240–250 day development period prior to bearing their calves in late May and early June, the deer only carry their fawns for 210.
In the battle for successful survival, all of the prey species attempt to give birth in the same narrow window so that the attacks on their young are more widely dispersed.
But the predators have a distinct genetic advantage.
Coyote litters can range in size from 4 to as high as 11 and their gestation window is only 60 days.
Ditto for wolves. Lions have smaller litters and a 90 day gestation, but while wolves have a hunt success rate of only 14%, mountain lions make kills with a success rate three to four times higher.
Human archery hunters come in somewhere between wolves and lions averaging between 25 and 30 percent success rates over the last ten years.
Over the long weekend, I hosted a bow hunter from Colorado. He was attempting to take a whitetailed deer after many successful antelope, elk and mule deer hunts in his home state.
He was leaving his compound behind and chasing bucks with a recurve bow and handmade wooden arrows dramatically reducing his odds.
But the deer were not cooperative.
Over the last thirty years, the winter migration brought deer down from the high country to the lush agricultural grounds that surround the Hills.
It was as regular as clockwork with the first rifle shots of elk season prompting the descent.
In the late eighties, the pine forest was dense and there was much less browsing and grazing.
Today excellent forestry management, bug kill, tornados and inevitable fires have created beneficial openings in the forest canopy.
Aspen and oak have taken advantage and the animals have discovered habitat much to their liking, keeping them longer in the timber.
Ranchers are feeding far fewer of those animals that had become habituated to migration.
Human hunters have more competition from predators and less concentrated herds on the winter range.
It’s not quite as easy as it was in the old days to put an archer on a trophy deer.
My hunter went home empty- handed after an errant arrow and passing on several small bucks in hopes of a mature animal.
On the last evening, I left him securely strapped into his tree stand and crossed the border to refuel.
At the gas station I met a new arrival to our area, a former resident of Oregon who had moved his business into one of Spearfish’s industrial parks and purchased a home just over the border near Sand Creek and Beulah.
His company, Alder Grove Dog Boxes, manufactures the confinement systems that houndsmen use to protect their animals while transporting them to hunting areas or searching for the scent of lions or bobcats.
He’d moved here to take advantage of the outdoors and had never seen lion concentrations this high in his previous work as a wildlife control officer working destructive bear and big cats in Oregon.
The deer concentrations might not be as dense as they once were, nor the trees as thick, but the wildlife in our Hills still draw in hunters and businessmen from around the country.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
All nominations are voted online by the readers.
Only one vote per IP address is recorded during the polling period.
Poll closes at Noon Wednesday and the winner will be announced in Thursday's print edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.