SPEARFISH — Wednesday was a special day for five Spartan athletes, taking their athletic talents to the next level, when they signed letters-of-intent to continue their athletic career to the collegiate level.
Normally the athlete signings are done individually, but this year Spearfish High School decided to change things up and have the signing held together, on the same day.
“The reason for that is to get our athletes out there a little more, for media to come and get them broadcasted, for the simple fact we have amazing athletes, and we just need to showcase them,” said Stephanie Ornelas, Spearfish High School’s activities director.
Peyton Millis will take his football talents to Chadron State University for the 2022 football season.
Millis explains his decision to play football in Chadron, Neb.
“The coaching staff when I got there for my first visit I could really tell they wanted me there, and they opened up their arms to me, and I just loved everything about them, the facility, and all the gear and stuff, so that just felt like home to me,” Millis said.
Millis said he enjoyed his time playing sports at Spearfish High School.
“Just playing all sports, honestly. Just being with my friends is something special. I had many ups and downs in sports, and its just the perseverance through it all has stuck with me,” said Millis. “Everything I’ve gone through, no matter what, there’s a bright side to it, and sports has helped me a lot in life. Sports has shown me what kind of potential you can set up for your life.”
Millis is going to major in criminal justice, with plans to work in forensics.
Reagen Branum plans to compete in dance at York College, in York, Neb.
“I went down for a visit and I fell in love with the campus. It’s so beautiful down there,” said Branum. “If I’m leaving the Black Hills I want to go somewhere where it’s pretty, and it’s very pretty down in York, and the dance coach was very nice as well.”
Branum reflects on her time at Spearfish High School.
“I have so many memories here. I danced at the Black Hills Dance Center, and my favorite one is going to be The Nutcracker. We do it every other year up at the college (Black Hills State).”
Branum said she plans to major in education and Biblical studies, with plans to be a high school teacher in either English or history.
Bridger Meyer plans to play soccer for Northwest College in Powell, Wyo.
He reflects on his high school soccer career in Spearfish.
“I have fond memories of the good coaching. Jim Hill, he’s a really nice coach. He worked us hard, and got us ready for the season. It wasn’t just during soccer season, it was year round,” said Meyer. “I enjoyed playing in Sioux Falls. The bus rides with the team and everything. I really enjoyed it.”
Meyer said he chose Northwest College because of the coach.
“I really liked the coach there and the way he coaches, his work ethics,” Meyer said. He plans on majoring in general studies, possibly graphic design.
Tessa Lucas will be play soccer this fall at Presentation College, in Aberdeen.
“I knew a couple of the girls that were going there. I played on the traveling team with them, and I just wanted to reconnect, and have that connection again.
Lucas said she enjoyed playing soccer at Spearfish High School.
“I’ve got tons of memories I got here from playing my freshmen year starting. I grew up with all the girls, got into some close relationships with a lot of them,” said Lucas. “It’s definitely going to be hard to leave. I definitely enjoyed every single moment I had here.”
Lucas she plans to major in nursing.
Jonathon Bloom signed a letter of intent to play at William Penn, in Oskaloosa, Iowa.
“William Penn reached out to me. I like what they are doing there. The campus is really nice and the facilities are really nice,” said Bloom. “Their team is always competitive. Coach Laird has been there 40 years, and he’s in the Iowa Hall of Fame, so I know he’s going to be great coaching me the next four years.”
Bloom said he had a lot of great memories at Spearfish High School.
“I have a ton of great memories here. My best memory would probably be when I was 13 years old and watching them play together as a team, and make it to state. They ended up getting fourth, but it was great memory to me, and I use that to motivate me and get back to state this year,” Bloom said.
Bloom said he plans to major in sports management or sports communications, with hopes of being involved in sports of some capacity, like an event director.
He also plans on doing an internship with the Iowa Cubs baseball team.
