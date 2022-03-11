DEADWOOD — ShoBox: The Next Generation is coming to Deadwood, tonight.
Showtime Boxing Live will be bringing professional boxing tonight, to the Deadwood Mountain Grand
There will be a total of six fights, featuring the main event; Vernon Brown against the undefeated Ardreal Holmes in a 10 round super welterweight bout.
Ardreal Holmes, a southpaw, fights out of Flint, Mich. boasts a record of 11-0 with five KOs.
Holmes has been boxing professionally since 2016.
Holmes said he is happy to be a part of ShoBox: The Next Generation card.
*It’s like a dream come true. You know, you dream stuff like this when you’re a kid. It’s a dream come true,” Holmes said.
Holmes said he has been training six to eight weeks for this fight, and he is happy with how his training for this fight has gone.
At 6’2”, Holmes plans on using his height and reach advantage against Brown.
“I plan on using my reach, keeping him at a distance, and possible get him hurting and getting him out,” Holmes said.
Vernon Brown fights out of Chicago, Ill.
Brown has been boxing for seven years and has a record of 13-1-1.
“The one loss was by decision,” Brown said.
Brown said he is excited to be a part of ShowBox: The Next Generation.
“I am very excited to be a part of this,” said Brown. “I’m happy to be here, and I’m ready to put on a show.”
Brown said he has been training for awhile, but took this fight on a short notice.
“I just got the notice and did a four-week camp, but other than that I feel good. My camp went good,” Brown said.
Brown said he has a simple strategy.
“I want to knock him out,” Brown said.
Brown is hoping if he picks up a win, a title shot is in his future.
“Hopefully I get a title shot, but its up to what the boxing gods say,” Brown said.
In an undercard match that will not be televised on Showtime, Theron Pappas of Rapid City makes his professional debut against Kevin Brown out St. Louis ((2-16, with one KO).
Pappas is originally from Hot Springs, but now lives in Rapid City, and he said he has been involved in boxing since he was 15-years-old.
Pappas said he has been training hard for this fight.
“I’ve been training pretty solid for about five months. My training has gone pretty well. I’m in pretty good shape,” said Pappas. “I feel good. Boxers and coaches alike have been impressed with my conditioning.”
Pappas is happy to be a part of this Showtime Boxing event, and being a local fighter. He hopes a lot of his friends will come out to cheer him on.
“It feels amazing to be a part of this event. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. To be a part of Showtime is huge,” Pappas said. “I appreciate the support everybody has given me over the years. I know a lot of people have followed me and watched me in boxing since I was younger, and I’m happy to have them here and have their support.”
Pappas added, “I want to put on a good show. I’m about sportsmanship. My opponent has had combined between MMA and boxing matches a total of 18 matches. I just want to have a good bout. Nobody get hurt terribly bad, and the fight is going to go the way it’s going to go.”
Doors open at 5 p.m. and the first fight gets underway at 5:30 p.m..
Three fights will be shown live on Showtime beginning at 7:35 p.m.
Giovanni Marquez from Houston, Texas, makes his pro debut against Nelson Morales in a four round welterweight bout.
Luis Acosta from Houston Texas, will face Edwin De Los Santos (13-1 with 12 KO’s) in an eight round lightweight bout.
The main event featuring Holmes and Brown is a 10 round super welterweight contest.
