Shooting for a scholarship

SPEARFISH — Twelve Spearfish High School students took a shot for a 3-point basket in hopes of qualifying for the $1,000 College Scholarship drawing offered by The Real Estate Center of Spearfish. The drawing will be held at the end of the basketball season to determine who will receive the scholarship. Dawson Wood was the only student to successfully make the 3-point shot. Pictured back row from the left: Maquelle Strawn, Alivia Heiriet, Dawson Wood, and Lucas Rodgers. Front row from the left: Lindsey Hatch, Tessa Lucas, Stella Marcus, Brady Hartwig, Ava Gill, Aly Wilde, Addi Rieners. Not present is Brooklyn Flemming.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.