Shelbie Richards begins first year as Spearfish volleyball head coach

SPEARFISH — Shelbie Richards is poised to begin her first year as the head coach of the Spearfish High School volleyball program.
She replaces Christine Skoglund, who resigned this spring.
A few showers early with clear skies overnight. Low near 55F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming SW and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
A few showers early with clear skies overnight. Low near 55F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming SW and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: August 18, 2022 @ 5:03 pm
SPEARFISH — Shelbie Richards is poised to begin her first year as the head coach of the Spearfish High School volleyball program.
She replaces Christine Skoglund, who resigned this spring.
“I have always knew that I wanted to be a head volleyball coach, so, when the opportunity came about, I didn’t hesitate to throw my name out there,” Richards said. “I love being around the girls; I love coaching volleyball and being a part of the whole process of building a program, and I thought it was the right opportunity.”
Budmayr-Richards graduated from Belle Fourche in 2013.
She was successful in volleyball at Belle Fourche, being named to the first team all-tournament when the Broncs finished fourth at the state tournament.
She then went on to play college volleyball at Lakes Community College, and later at Dakota Wesleyan University.
She graduated with a teaching degree in special education.
After graduating college, she coached the freshman team at Harrisburg and was an assistant coach of the Tigers’ state championship team in 2017.
Richards just completed her third year of coaching freshman volleyball for Spearfish, and is the behavior intervention teacher at the Spearfish Middle School.
Richards said it is good to continue coaching familiar faces she has coached the last three years.
“The seniors now were my first group of freshmen, so we’ve kind of made a full circle together. I forget its been three years since I coached them, so re-learning each other and making sure we are all on the same page has been a fun process, and they’ve kept me on my toes, and it’s nice knowing that what I taught them as freshmen, and where we are at, and where we should end up at the end of the year,” she said.
Richards has set high goals for the Spartans’ volleyball program.
“A goal is to be over .500 and get the 11th to 14th spot in the Sweet 16 tournament going into it, and be competing at that Sweet 16 game, and get ourselves to the state tournament,” Richards said.
Stephanie Ornelas, the Spearfish High School activities director, said the school was pleased to have Richards as the new volleyball coach.
“We are excited to have a local athlete lead our Spartan volleyball program. Coach Richards emerged as our top choice through her passion and knowledge of the game,” Ornelas said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.