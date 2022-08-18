Shelbie Richards begins first year as Spearfish volleyball head coach

Spearfish, SD (57783)

Today

A few showers early with clear skies overnight. Low near 55F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming SW and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

A few showers early with clear skies overnight. Low near 55F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming SW and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 30%.