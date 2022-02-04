RAPID CITY — Allison Jarrard and “Shep” begin a sheepdog trial run at the North American Sheepdog Trials when three sheep are released from a holding pen.
Sheep start a figure 8 pattern in a barrel’s vicinity, with “Shep” using signals from Jarrard’s whistle to guide the sheep. They go over a bridge and into a pen, with the run ending when Jarrard closes the metal gate.
Jarrard and “Shep,” a 10-year-old border collie, completed this run in 4 minutes 22 seconds. That came in just under the 4 1/2-minute time limit.
“Shep is just always taking care of me,” Jarrard said in describing the run, held Thursday at the James Kjerstad Event Center. She resides in Kaycee, Wyo., and has worked with sheep dogs for roughly 25 years: nine years with “Shep.”
Jarrard saw a stock dog clinic and remembered falling in love with what the dogs were doing. The family lives on a ranch, but Jarrard said they did not know how to use them.
“First of all, you have to have a partnership with them,” Jarrard said in describing a dog’s most desirable traits. “They’ve got to have a lot of heart and a lot of try.” She added good breeding is also essential.
The amount of time a dog is trained varies on each individual dog, Jarrard said.
“Our dogs do a lot of everyday work,” Jarrard said. “We work them just in our job, but we’ll train maybe three times a week.” Training sessions may last for as little as 10 minutes.
Jarrard said “Shep” was rather easy to train.
Every dog trainer prefers different traits, according to Jarrard. “I like dogs that are honest, and I like dogs that have confidence in themselves to move a sheep,” she said.
A dog’s personality is also important to Jarrard, who said she must like to be around the animal.
Jarrard and her family try to get to this event each year. She went on to say this is a tough time of year because of feeding sheep.
“We love the Stock Show, and we love everybody here,” Jarrard said. “We appreciate the effort they go to, for sure.”
Camaraderie among dog handlers helps to keep Jarrard coming back.
“We come to see our friends probably as much as we do to run our dogs,” she said. “It gives you a good excuse to come catch up.”
What does Jarrard enjoy the most?
“I love getting a job done at home: a job that I couldn’t do without them,” she said.
Jarrard’s biggest challenge centers on willingness to accept when a dog doesn’t work out. That requires her to move it to someone else, which can be difficult.
“They are part of our family, but they’re also a tool,” Jarrard said in describing dogs. “If they’re not working for you, you can only have so many.”
Jarrard has a Rapid City championship and runner-up finish to her credit during the past few years.
She expressed appreciation for those bringing in the sheep, plus all of the work that everyone undergoes to host this event.
