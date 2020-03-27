Shayla Howell totally at home at Wyoming

BELLE FOURCHE — Shayla Howell and the University of Wyoming have combined for a perfect fit for the last two years.
“It’s gone really well,” said Howell, who graduated from Belle Fourche High School in 2018. “I am very happy with where I’m at, and what I’m doing there.”
One of Howell’s biggest track highlights occurred in 2019.
She was a member of a women’s 4x100-meter relay that competed at the national outdoor meet.
Another highlight centered on another one of her loves: rodeo.
“Being able to college rodeo this last fall was so unique,” she said. “The coaches were very willing to work with me on my practice times with track and practice with rodeo.”
Howell’s track exploits at Belle Fourche are well documented.
She ended her high school career by winning four events and capturing the Class A Track Most Valuable Performer award at the 2018 state meet. Her long-jump effort of 19 feet 3.25 inches set a state meet record.
Howell kept her goals simple in making the transition from Belle Fourche to Laramie.
“I just wanted to, one, get faster, get stronger, and exceed my personal best from high school,” she said.
She did not feel a lot of pressure and credited jumps coach Quincy Howe for giving her the tools to get things done.
Second-year goals followed the same pattern.
She wanted to exceed what she accomplished as a freshman and step up into more of an independent role.
“I made nationals on a team last year,” Howell explained. “I wanted to hopefully make the first round, like in the long jump.”
Howell’s resume includes a mark of 20 feet 4.50 inches in the indoor long jump. That is good for the number 3 spot on the school’s all-time list.
The triple-jump event posed a challenge for Howell, as she had to rehabilitate a foot when the season began. She competed in this event in December’s first indoor meet; four weeks later, the foot had not healed.
She is currently seventh on the school’s all-time indoor list at 39 feet 1.25 inches.
Howell competed in multiple high school sports, and track is her major college focus.
“I was blessed in high school because my track coach (Bill Abell) was so tuned in to everything that had to do with track,” Howell said.
She added she is surrounded by athletes better than she in college. That makes her strive to be better.
Howell knew only one person when she arrived in Laramie. She described herself as introverted and having to get to know other people.
Many college track athletes compete in indoor as well as outdoor track. Howell said that was a big adjustment for her, as some teammates had indoor seasons during their high school years. South Dakota does not.
“I really enjoyed it, though, because the indoor season kind of leads to getting prepared for the outdoor season,” Howell said.
She is majoring in kinesiology and health promotion. Keeping a balance between athletics and academics has gone well for her.
Howell does not take an overwhelming course load, and an academic advisor helps the students. An entire athletic facility includes study hall, cafeteria, and weight room facilities.
While at Belle Fourche, she signed a letter of intent to compete in track in Laramie. She was somewhat familiar with rodeo coach Beau Clark and knew many team members.
Howell asked a Wyoming rodeo coach if she could possibly compete on that team, since the sport is a huge part of her life.
A rodeo coach contacted Howell one year later to gauge her interest in that sport. The track coaches gave their support.
She competed in five rodeos last fall and was part of the team roping tandem winning the long go-round at Chadron, Neb. They collected standings points at the Laramie County Community College Rodeo.
Wyoming will feature online learning the rest of this semester because of the coronavirus pandemic.
This is new for a lot of the students, but Howell already has three online classes.
“When I registered for classes this fall, I said to my advisor, ‘It’s really hard to take in-class classes when we’re gone for track all the time,’” Howell recalled. She also helped test an online program in high school.
Howell has taken some time off but keeps busy with online athletic workouts. She said she does not want to sit around waiting for something to happen.
“Being involved in the different things I was in high school really helped me,” Howell said. “Now, being able to just focus on one thing, I don’t take it for granted.”
Howell said Abell and assistant coach Josh Schleusner trained Bronc athletes hard. She added that prepared her for the Cowgirls’ offseason workouts.
