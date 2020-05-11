SPEARFISH — Many people associate the Spearfish Gymanstics Academy as a site used exclusively for gymnastics. This is not the case, as some teachers use that space at 606 29th St. to complement their regular lesson plans.
“We also love to use the gym as an awesome learning tool,” said instructor Amber Lewis, who teaches a course through the center. Blocks are utilized for learning math concepts, creating maps of the United States and world, and other functions.
Lewis teaches the kindergarten portion of the school. Students are aged 5 to 6, with first grade to be implemented next year.
She has adopted a homeschooling curriculum “All About Reading” and has learned a lot about her students as they learn to read.
This effort began two years ago as strictly a preschool program, which Lexie Cathcart now teaches. A “Mother Goose” curriculum was used, which sent a box of crafts and activities to instructors.
“We wanted to be able to do something in a different type of environment for kids to be able to get up and move around,” Lewis said. She added it is undesirable for students to have to sit all day long at a desk.
Four students were enrolled when the program began. One of those students is still involved and will be a first-grader next year.
The program now includes 10 students, and Lewis appreciates that small size. “It’s so nice to be able to give each kid their time individually,” she said.
Why has the program grown like it has? Lewis said people realize small children do not need to sit in a classroom all day, and they need to move more often than every three hours.
“We’ll jump down the tunnel shack and read our sight words,” Lewis said. Other activities include running down that shack before Speck gives the students cards to do a math problem.
Zoom meetings and “virtual classrooms” are a normal part of life during the COVID-19 pandemic. Lewis’ sessions last 30 to 45 minutes, depending on the time needed to finish a project and other factors.
Lewis goes to the gym each Friday and prints schoolwork for each student. She also creates ways for students to stay active, such as scavenger hunt-type activities.
“I Zoom with them all, individually, one a week at least,” Lewis said. “Once a week, we do all my kids together.”
Meeting topics include spelling, reading activities, and communication with one another. Lewis said it is really difficult for students to not be with their friends.
“Every Friday, we all get together and do an art project together,” she said. “It has been so much fun to do: to see them try and create things without me there.”
That lack of personal interaction also poses a huge challenge for Lewis. “I can’t wait for next year to be able to be with them again and get all our work done, hang out, and that kind of stuff,” she said.
Lewis is in her first year of teaching and agreed this situation will help her in the future. Others are also able to learn.
“This has been a great eye-opening experience for a lot of people that are at home with their kids,” Lewis said. She added people are seeing how much work is involved with assembling lesson plans and making sure students understand what is happening.
“It’s been amazing, and I love every second of it,” Lewis said in describing the current process.
