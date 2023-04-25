By Chris Summers
Special to the Pioneer
MILWAUKE, Wisc. — The Spearfish Gymnastics Academy (SGA) Optional gymnasts competed at the Region 4 Gymnastics Championships, April 14-16, in Milwaukee Wisc.
The Championship meet features the top gymnasts from South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Missouri, Iowa, and Nebraska.
In order to qualify for the Regional Meet, each gymnast had to score a minimum total of 34.00 all around in their respective state meet.
The meet included all gymnasts Level 6 through Level 10.
The SGA Level 8 gymnasts were: Avery Coyle, Macy Krautschun and Brooklyn Moser, along with Level 10 gymnast, Savanna Dunwoody,
Dunwoody was very satisfied with her regional competition, as she was able to compete in all four events for only the second time this season.
Dunwoody scored a 9.125 on vault, 8.55 on bars, 8.275 on beam, and claimed a medal on floor for sixth place with a score of 9.325.
She finished with an all around total of 35.275.
“We were so thrilled to see Savanna win a medal on floor,” said Lexie Cathcart, SGA assistant coach. “She worked so hard to get ready for this meet and her medal on her floor routine was well deserved.”
In the Level 8 competition, Moser placed fourth on floor, and finished with an all around total of 34.775.
Moser also posted her best beam score of the year with an 8.95.
Krautschun also had a good meet.
In vault she scored an 8.05, beam (8.65), floor 9.1, and the highlight of the meet was her gold medal performance on the uneven bars.
Krautschun hit her best bar routine of the season posting a 9.6 to claim the regional championship in the Child H Division.
Coyle followed up her state championship title with four outstanding routines, to claim the Region 4 all around title in the Child E Division with a score of 37.00.
Coyle also claimed silver on vault (9.15), took the bronze on beam (9.3), and came back to claim two more silver medals on beam (9.3), and floor (9.25).
“It was Coyle’s consistency that helped her claim the all around title,” said SGA head coach Phil Summers. “She could not have asked for a better way to end her competitive year. To place on all 4 events at the Regional meet and come away with the All Around title was a huge accomplishment for her.”
The SGA Level 6 gymnasts competed on Sunday afternoon.
SGA was represented by Jenika Leonhardt in the Child F age group, and Sammy LaFayette in the Child H Division.
Leonhardt, who was the South Dakota state all around Champion, put together four great
