SGA Rushmore Invite Level 3 Champs

STURGIS — The compulsory gymnasts from Spearfish Gymnastics Academy had a very successful meet, Feb. 28 though March 1, at the Rushmore Invitational, at the Sturgis Brown High School gym.
The meet began with the Level 4 team of Morgan Jenkins, Megan Markovetz and Taycee Ziegler taking to the floor.
Jenkins started the team off in high fashion with a second place finish on the vault (8.25), she won gold on the bars (8.35) and floor (9.15), and capped off the final event with a second place finish on beam (9.05).
When all was said and done Jenkins stood on the top of the podium for first place in the all around with a total of 34.80.
Just behind was teammate Megan Markovetz, who also had a very fine day, finishing second in the all around with a total score of 34.625.
Markovetz won the vault (8.35), placed sixth on bars (7.8), she won the gold on beam (9.375), and placed second on floor (9.1).
Ziegler added a gold medal on the vault (8.5), placed second on beam (9.05), and finished fourth on floor (9.075). Ziegler finished with an all around score of 32.825 for seventh place.
Taking the top three scores from each event for the team score, the Level 4 team from Spearfish placed third over all with a score of 102.25.
The next session for SGA featured the Xcel Gold competitors, consisting of Grace Wolterstorff and Laila Ratzsch.
Both of these gymnasts had an outstanding day, according to Amber Lewis, the Xcel Gold head coach.
Ratzsch captured gold medals on three events, winning first in the vault (8.85), bars (9.4) and floor (9.275), and then she added a fourth place finish on beam with a score of 8.475.
Ratzsch also won gold in the all around with a total score of 36.00.
Wolterstorff, not to be left out of the gold medals, took first on beam (8.6), and tied for first on floor (9.275). She added a silver medal on the Vault (8.7), and finished second in the all around with a score of 35.125.
In the Silver Xcel competition, Willow Baatz also had a banner day winning two individual gold medals. One on the vault (9.1) and the other on the floor (9.2).
Baatz added a sliver on the beam (9.05) and placed sixth on bars (8.75).
Baatz was also the gold medalist in the all around, taking top honors with her score of 36.10.
Alyse Sorcic also competed for SGA as a Silver Xcel and posted a personal best in the all around with a score of 33.35.
The Level 3 team finished off the weekend with a big win, claiming the team title with a combined score of 109.85.
Team members include: Devyn Ainsworth, Molly Albrecht, Aubrie Asarch, Annika Britton, Lily Glines, Avalon Gray, Brooklyn Grundstad, Sydney Mosset, Kimber Smoot, Aaliyah Tyrell and Gracelynn Williams.
Kimber Smoot led the way for the young Spearfish squad by taking top honors in the 6 to 7-year-old age group, Smoot claimed gold on all four events: vault (9.3), bars (9.3), beam (8.65), and floor (8.65).
Smoot also placed first in the all around with a score of 35.90.
In the Level 8 age group, Grace Williams placed third on the bars (8.8) and took the gold on the beam (9.15).
Devyn Ainsworth picked up some hardware for her fifth place finish on the beam with a score of 8.85, and Annika Britton added an eighth place finish on the beam with a score of 8.0.
Moving on to the 9-year-old division, Aaliyah Tyrell placed fourth in the vault (9.15), fourth on bars (9.2), won the beam with the highest beam score of the day (9.45), and took gold on the floor (8.75).
Tyrell’s all around total score of 36.55 was also the highest all around score for all age groups combined, and gave her top honors for the day.
Grundstat placed second on beam (9.4), fourth on floor (8.7), and finished tied for second in the all around (36.15).
In the 9-year-old age group, Mosset claimed the title on the bars with a score of 9.4 and placed second on vault (9.2).
In the 10-year-old age group, Avalon Gray placed fourth on vault (9.1), won gold on beam (9.35) and added another gold on floor (9.2). Gray’s overall total of 36.05 placed her first in the all around competition.
Lily Glines placed seventh on beam (8.8) and she scored an 8.7 on bars, putting her in 10th. Her all around total score of 33.85 put her in 12th overall.
“This was a much needed boost of confidence for our Level 3 team,” said Veronica Jenkins, the SGA Level 3 head coach. “This should really lift their spirits and motivate them to work hard for the upcoming state competition on March 21,22, and 23, which will be hosted by All American Gymnastics Academy, in Sioux Falls.”
