SGA Rushmore Invite Level 3 Champs

The SGA Level 3 gymnasts captured the team title Feb. 28-March 1, at the Rushmore Invite in Sturgis. Pictured are Level 3 team members: Front row left: Aailyah Tyrell Lily Glines, Molly Albrecht, Aubrie Asarch, and Kimber Smoot. Back row left: Sydney Mosset, Avalon Gray, Brooklyn Grundstat, Annika Britton, Gracelynn Williams and Devyn Ainsworth. Courtesy photo