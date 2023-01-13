SIOUX FALLS — The Spearfish Sports Academy Ninja’s recently sent 10 competitors to the 605 Ninjas event in Sioux Falls, with hopes of qualifying to the Regional Championships scheduled for April in Spearfish.
“We had a great competition, and I was very proud of how everyone did, said Kirk Summers, the Ninja’s head coach.
In the 7-and-under girls age division, Sophie Roness came home with a first place, and qualified to compete at the regional competition.
To qualify, you had to either finish in the top three, or finish in the top 50% of your age group.
Aiden Buchholz also competed in the 7-and-under -age division.
“This was Aiden’s first traveling competition and he had a very good run,” Summers said.
In the 9-and-under age division, Ivan Albrecht took fifth place, to qualify for the regional meet, and Taylor Buchholtz took second place in the girls’ division, also earning a spot at the regional championships.
Tobin Gaskin competed in his first traveling competition, and also put up a very fine run.
In the 11-and-under age group, Jayce Blair qualified for the regional competition for the young Spearfish squad. He placed 11th in a tough age group.
Jhett Leonhard and Nolan Gaskin both also competed 11-and-under age group, and both just narrowly missed qualifying for region.
“This is the wildest and toughest age group by far,” said Summers. “I was very proud of how well all of these athletes did.”
In the 13-and-under age group, Alex Albrecht had a good showing for the day finishing in fifth-place overall.
In the Adult Amatuer division, Wyatt Klaassen placed fifth, and qualified to the regional competition.
“I was very proud of Wyatt. It took him all season last year to qualify and he went out this year and qualified early on. He has put in a lot of hard work and is a great role model for the younger Ninja’s in our program,” said Summers. “We had five out of 10 of our Ninja’s meet their regional qualifier goal in this competition, and I am super excited to see how this season plays out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.