SGA Ninjas compete at Laramie

LARAMIE, Wyo. — The Spearfish Sports Academy competitive Ninja team travelled to Laramie Wyoming to compete at Leap Ninja, part of the Ultimate Ninja Athlete Association.
“The goal of this trip was to gain more experience for our veteran Ninjas and to let our 1st season Ninjas get a taste of competition and hopefully perform well enough to earn the right to advance to the Regional competitions later in the season,” said Kirk Summers, the SGA head coach.
The Spearfish Ninja team consisted of seven athletes who were grouped by age division.
In the 7-and-under age group, Spearfish was represented by Dash Lee.
“Dash had a really smooth run”, said Summers. “He cleared all the obstacles in the course and ended up in second place overall. His time was 16 seconds slower than the 1st place finisher who also cleared the entire course.”
The 9-and-under group was up next and featured Spearfish athletes Jayce Blair, Jett Leonhardt, and John Finkbeiner.
“This was Leonhardt’s first travel meet of the season and he was a little nervous at the beginning of the course. After he got going on the course, he settled in and attacked the rest of the obstacles and ended up doing very well, finishing in 4th place overall,” Summers said.
Blair was up next and almost put together a perfect run. He ended up missing one obstacle and ended up third overall. He missed out on second place by a mere two seconds.
Blair was followed by teammate John Finkbeiner.
Finkbeiner set a good pace throughout the course and was slowed down just a little by the Warped Wall at the end of the course.
He put forth a great effort and was rewarded by taking first place in the 9-and-under age group.
Nolan Gaskin was the final competitor for Spearfish and he competed in the 11 and under age division.
This was Gaskin’s second competition for this season.
“He just missed out placing in the first one, so he was bound and determined to make the podium today,” said Summers. “He had a couple of missed obstacles early in the course but pushed through and his determination to succeed garnered him a second place finish in the 11-and-under age group.
In the girls Ninja competition, Spearfish was represented by Kanyan Morgan and Haley Griffith, both competing in the 9-and-under age group.
Griffith just recently decided to join the competitive team, and this was her very first competition.
“Haley has done several competitions at our home gym, so she was a little nervous, facing obstacles that she had not seen before. She was pretty aggressive throughout the course and was happy to get her first travel competition under her belt,” Summers said.
Morgan was also competing for the first time this season.
“Kanyan always goes out and just gives it her all”, said Summers. “She set a good pace and attacked all the obstacles, with a slip on two different obstacles, and she ended up fourth overall.”
All of the Spearfish Ninjas that have competed this year are now qualified to attend the regional competitions that will be held later in the year.
There is one regional competition in Minnesota and one in North Dakota.
“The entire team will have a shot at making the National finals, which is our ultimate goal. I was very pleased with how these young Ninjas have performed so far this season”, said Summers. “I am excited to see what they can accomplish in the rest of the season.”
Their next Ninja Competition will be at , as they complete the fourth leg of the Black Hills Ninja Series, which will take place Saturday, Feb. 19, in Spearfish.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.