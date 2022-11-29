SPEARFISH — The Black Hills Ninja Series (BHNS) has begun for the 2022/23 season.
The first competition of the season was hosted on Oct. 22 at Northern Hills Ninja, in Sturgis. with 45 ninjas competing in four different age groups.
Spearfish did quite well in this event with William Ginter winning the 5-7 age group and Adelaide Lee placing fourth.
In the 8-10 age group, Jett Leonhardt won first place, and Jayce Blair finished in second.
In the 11-15 age group, Nolan Gaskin took third, and in the 16 and over age group, Randy Finkbeiner and Wyatt Klaasen finished fourth and fifth respectively
The second competition in the Black Hills Ninja Series was held Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Spearfish gym.
The Spearfish gym hosted 53 ninjas for the competition.
In the 5-7 age group, Sophia Roness took first place followed by Aiden Buchholz in second, Owen Dacar in third, Jackson Deane in fourth, and Aven Seiler in fifth.
In the 8-10 age group, Spearfish ninjas Jayce Blair took first place and Jett Leonhardt came in third, and Taylor Buchholz finished in fourth.
In the 11-15 age group, Nolan Gaskin finished in second, Mylo Lee took third, and Jacob Haynes finished in fifth.
The final runs for the day were in the 16 and over age group with Randy Finkbeiner finishing in second and Wyatt Klaasen taking fourth.
Three of the competitions are hosted at SGA Ninja in Spearfish, and three at Northern Hills Ninja in Sturgis.
Coach Kirk Summer (Spearfish) and Coach Colt Scott (Sturgis) created this series to give the local ninjas an opportunity to compete in local competitions so they could prepare for the larger competitions that they compete in throughout the ninja season.
The competitions are open to anyone ages five through adult and alternate between the Spearfish and Sturgis sites.
They can register online at either facility’s website.
Anyone who has an interest in testing their strength, balance, and agility are invited to attend the next ninja competition in the Black Hills Ninja Series.
All competitions are open to the general public, as well as all the students who attend the Sturgis and Spearfish Ninja Gyms.
The next competition will be held in Sturgis on Nov. 19.
Those who are interested can register online through the Northern Hills Ninja Warrior site.
The cost is $30 per competitor, for each competition.
Medals and cash prizes are given for the top five in each age group.
