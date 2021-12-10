SGA Ninja win competition

SIOUX FALLS — The Spearfish Gymnastics Academy Ninja, took five ninjas to their first Ultimate Ninja Athlete Association League competition of the season, Nov. 26-27, in Sioux Falls.
The SGA Ninja had a great showing, with three out of the five of their ninjas qualifying for regionals.
“We are looking to get all of our ninjas qualified to regionals as fast as we can so we can focus on trying to qualify for Worlds in Las Vegas,” said Kirk Summers, the SGA Ninja head coach. “We started off the competition with Dash Lee, this was his first travel ninja competition he attacked the course. He had a small stumble on the first obstacle but recovered he only had one other stumble.”
Lee ended up with 13 out of 15 points, and took first place first in the 7 and under age group.
“Dash (Lee) had an absolutely amazing first competition. I am so proud of how he performed even though he was nervous,” Summers said .
Next up were Jayce Blair and Ivan Albretch.
Blair (qualified for regionals) went first he had a great run, only missing two points out of 15.
“He attacked the course with focus in mind and ended up getting third for his age group (9 under),” said Summers. “I was impressed with how well Jayce adapted to the course during his run; he never got ahead of himself and put up a very solid run.
Albretch was up next. He started off strong but had a few stumbles along the way and put up a good run.
“I am proud of how he recovered and pushed through the rest of the course not letting what happened earlier affect him,” Summers said.
Next up for the SGA Ninjas were Alex Albretch and Nolan Gaskin, competing in the 11 and under age group.
Summers said Albretch, who is qualified for regionals, was up first for SGA Ninjas.
“He was excited to take on the course. He had a solid run and some good saves along his way through the course,” said Summers. “ He ended up placing 4th in his group. I was super surprised that Alex (Albretch) was so ready to attack the course he had no nervous energy about him. That allowed him to put together his best run he has had yet. Can’t be more proud of how he did this competition. “
Next up we had Nolan Gaskin.
“He was ready to take on the course but he was nervous. He had an early mistake but managed to overcome it and push through to put up a solid run just missing out of placing in the top 5,” said Summers. “I am glad Nolan (Gaskin) pushed past his early mistake and focus on one obstacle at a time and not let what happened early affect him."
Summers added, “This overall was the best showing for SGA Ninja at 605 Ninja. Can’t wait to see what the rest of the season holds for our team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.