SGA Ninja’s competed in Las Vegas at World Finals

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Gymnastics Academy Ninja team competed at the UNAA World Finals held at the end of July 28-30, in Las Vegas, Nev.
Everyone competing at the finals had to qualify at a regional competition that was designated as a qualifier for the National Competition.
This event had over 1,500 ninjas attending over the course of the weekend event.
The age groups ranged from ages six to 40+.
The athletes competed a preliminary competition on Thursday and Friday, in order to qualify to the finals on Saturday.
Spearfish Gymnastics Academy Ninja’s sent six athletes to the World Finals.
Starting out the weekend event for Spearfish was Dash Lee in the 6-and-under age group.
Lee had a great run, as he was breezing through the course.
He had an amazing one-handed save midway through the second to last obstacle and then had a slip up on the last obstacle, but finished strong.
He ended up just missing out on qualifying to the final competition.
Up next was Wyatt Klaassen in the amateur age group, ages 16-39.
“He had a great run, pushed himself and surprised me on how fast he was attacking the course,” said coach Kirk Summers, the SGA Ninja’s coach. “He had a great save on the balance section and got through unscathed, but ended up timing out on the course on the second to last obstacle. It was a great end of the season for Wyatt (Klaassen).
The last for the Thursday group was Nolan Gaskin in the 11-and-under age group. “This age group is one of the most competitive as well as talented age groups. Nolan (Gaskin) had a slip up on the first obstacle, but attacked the rest of the course fighting hard,” Summers said. “He was all smiles and focused through out and just looked like he was having a blast.”
To start the SGA Ninjas out for the Friday prelims was John in the 9-and-under age group.
He had one of his best and fastest runs of the year clearing the whole course in only 2 minutes and 30 seconds.
With that time and a full course clear he was the first SGA Ninja to qualify for the Saturday finals.
John’s dad, Randy Finkbeiner, competed next in the masters group, ages 40+.
He had a great start to the course and only had one minor slip up as he pushed through clearing the rest of the course up to the last obstacle.
He came to the rope climb, got half way up and basically just ran out of energy.
On Friday, Jayce Blair competed in the 9-and-under age group.
He had a great run with a small slip on a balance obstacle and then got surprised by a tramp jump and ended up running into the mat he was supposed to jump over.
He finished strong with a quick rope climb, and just missed out on qualifying for finals on Saturday.
After the preliminary competitions were concluded, John Finkbeiner was the only SGA Ninja to make it to the Saturday finals.
“He studied the course and knew what he had to do. He knew he needed a fast time to be competitive at this level and ended up making a small mistake on the 4th obstacle,” said Summers. “That flustered him a bit, and got into his head causing a slip on the next balance obstacle. When I got to him on the following obstacle, I had gotten out in front of him, advising him to slow down and focus to finish the course.”
He ended up finishing strong and powering through the last of the course.
When all was said and done John Finkbeiner ended up placing 19th in the world, out of 200 competitors in his age group.
“Overall I can not say how proud I am of all the hard work the ninjas put in this year,” said Summers. “They have worked hard and it has shown in their competition results. This was the first full competition year for the SGA ninja team group. They had a great year and are looking forward to improving their strength and endurance, as well as their ability to think on the fly as we look forward to next season.”
