SGA Ninja’s competed in Las Vegas at World Finals

Representing the Spearfish Gymnastic Academy Ninja’s at the Ultimate Ninja Association World Finals, held July 28-30, in Las Vegas, Nev. were, from left: Nolan Gaskin, John Finkbeiner, Wyatt Klaasen, Coach Kirk Summers, Jayce Blair and Dash Lee. Not pictured is Randy Finkbeiner. Courtesy photo

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Gymnastics Academy Ninja team competed at the UNAA World Finals held at the end of July 28-30, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Everyone competing at the finals had to qualify at a regional competition that was designated as a qualifier for the National Competition.

