SGA Ninja competes in BH Ninja series

SPEARFISH — The SGA Ninja recently hosted the second part of Black Hills Ninja Series.
The Black Hills Ninja Series is a series of ninja competitions, based in Spearfish and Sturgis.
“We are taking turns hosting competitions at our gyms. The ninjas can attend as many or as few as they would like. Each competition they attend they will gain points based on how they place. At the final competition in the series the top ninjas in each age bracket who have collected the most points will earn special prizes,” said Kirk Summers, the SGA Nijas head coach.
The age brackets for this series are: 5-7, 8-10, 11-14, and 15-18.
“The ninjas must compete in at least three of the series competitions to be considered in the points final. We have had amazing attendance at our first two ninja competitions; both of the competitions have had over 50 competitors,” Summers said.
The most recent competition was held at SGA Ninja in Spearfish.
There were 58 competitors in attendance, this being the biggest competition Spearfish has hosted.
The afternoon kicked off with the 5-7 age group.
“These are our youngest ninjas, and they always blow me away with how well they handle obstacles they have never seen before,” Summers said.
SGA Ninja had two ninjas in this age group that placed in the top five.
Haley Griffith placed second for the second time in a row.
She had placed second at the first competition in the series as well.
“She has been performing very solid at the competitions so far, only missing 2 obstacles between the two competitions,” said Summers. “Couldn’t be more proud of how she has been performing in these competitions and can’t wait to see her compete at the next competition.”
