MITCHELL — The Spearfish Gymnastics Academy Level 4 team recently opened their competitive season with a championship performance at the MEGA Madness Gymnastics Invitational, hosted By MEGA Gymnastics in Mitchell South Dakota.
The team started off the year with some great performances from this brand new Level four group of young athletes.
Lexie Cathcart, SGA’s head coach, said that she was very proud of how these athletes pulled together to win this meet.
“We had two returning level four gymnasts and four that moved up to this level just this year. So for them to perform so well this early in the season was really great to see,” said Cathcart. “They are all competing brand new routines and they kept their nerves at bay and handled this meet with ease. Their hard work in the off season is already starting to pay off in a big way.”
In the A Division, Devyn Ainsworth placed fourth on vault (8.45), third on bars (8.5), fourth on floor (8.8), and finished with an all around total of 33.15 for fourth place.
Molly Albrecht finished third on the beam with a score of 7.9, and opened her season with an all around tally of 32.75.
In the B Division, Sydney Mosset placed third on vault (8.55), fourth on bars (8.3), and then went on to win the remaining two individual events.
She scored 9.3 on beam, and 9.35 on floor.
Mosset also claimed the gold medal in the all around with a total score of 35.50.
Annika Britton took the silver medal on floor with a score of 9.05, and finished with an all around total score of 32.40.
Hudsynn Ehnes won the gold on bars (9.0), placed third on beam (8.7), and tied for second on floor (9.05).
Ehnes claimed the silver in the all around with a score of 34.65.
Cathcart said she was extremely pleased with how well Ehnes performed in this competition.
“This was Hudsynn’s very first competition of her career and she handle the pressure extremely well. She just went out there on each event and performed to the best of her abilities. She has a great future ahead of her, Cathcart said.
In the C Division DeAndra Reinbold placed second on vault (8.85), third on floor (8.65), and finished third overall, with a total score of 32.70.
Avalon Gray definitely took on her role as the team leader for SGA as she posted the highest all around total of the day, taking the gold with a score of 36.20. Gray won the vault (8.9), placed second on bars (9.2), won gold on the beam (8.9), and gold on floor (9.2).
“Lots of smiles, great gymnastics and everyone came home with some hardware. Definitely a successful weekend,” Cathcart said.
