SGA Level 3 and Xcel teams compete in Mitchell

MITCHELL — The Spearfish Gymnastics Academy Level 3 and Xcel Teams opened their competitive season, competing at the MEGA Madness Gymnastics Invitational, Nov. 20-21, in Mitchell.
Spearfish Gymnastics Academy Level 3 head coach, Veronica Jenkins was excited to get back on track with live competitions as the SGA spent most of last season doing virtual meets, competing in their own facility and competing with other gyms through zoom meetings.
“The kids really appreciated being able to perform in front of a live crowd and the cheers and applause go a long way in helping them do their best,” Jenkins said.
The Level 3 team for SGA was represented by Madelyn Adams, Adelynn Britton and Bryn Coyle.
“This is a very young team, said Coach Jenkins, and for Britton and Coyle it was their first ever competition,” said Jenkins. “It was fun to see them out on the floor and to get excited about just remembering and completing their routines. Everyone performed up to their ability and brought home some hardware. It was a good start to their competitive season.”
All three Spearfish gymnasts competed in the youngest age group.
Britton placed fourth on the vault with a score of 8.3, and finished with an all-around total score of 27.40.
Coyle tied for fourth on vault (8.3), and finished with a all around total score of 30.50.
Adams placed fourth on floor (7.8), and finished with a total all around score of 31.40.
“These were all new routines this year and the kids performed well for where they are at,” Jenkins said.
The SGA Xcel teams also started their season at the MEGA meet.
The Xcel Silver team had a good day finishing second in the team competition.
Xcel Silver team members from SGA were: in the age 10 division, Alyse Sorcic, Lauren Dalton and Hattie Ewert. Logan McMeel competed in the 11 to 13 age group. Ewert, in her first competition ever, placed second on bars (9.0), fourh on beam (9.1), and fifth on floor (8.85).
Dalton placed fifth on vault (9.1), third on bars (8.9), second on beam 9.2 and 2nd on floor 9.05. Her all around total score of 36.25 earned her the silver medal, for second place.
Sorcic grabbed the gold on vault with a winning score of 9.4. She placed third on bars (8.9) and beam (8.95). Sorcic finished fifth in the All Around with a tota; score of 35.50.
McMeel placed third on vault (9.4), fourth on bars (9.0), won the silver on beam (9.5), and placed fifth on floor 8.9.
Her consistency through out the competition paid out with a big score in the all around of 36.80, winning her the gold medal.
The next level up for the Xcel program is Xcel Gold.
Spearfish had three gymnasts at this Level; Berklee Nore, Taylor English and Bella Castle.
Nore placed fourh on vault (8.1), scored an 8.4 on bars, placed fourth on beam (8.5),and scored an 8.7 on floor. Nore finished the first meet of her career with a total score of 33.70.
English scored an 8.6 on cault for 4th place, she took third on bars (8.9), second on beam (9.05), and won the gold on floor with a 9.25.
“This was a really good meet for English, said head Xcel coach Amber Lewis. She competed all last season in the Silver level and has worked hard to upgrade her skills for the Gold level,” Jenkins said.
Bella Castle ruled the day, winning the all around gold with a total score of 36.15.
Castle also won gold on the vault (8.8), and performed a great bar routine for the gold medal with a score of 9.4. She placed fourth on beam (8.9), and took the silver on floor (9.05).
Rian Jagow finished out the meet for Spearfish in the Platinum Level.
This was a big advance forward Jagow, and she did very well in this meet.
She was the only gymnast to compete Platinum in the entire competition.
She took first on all events. Her scores were, vault 8.5, bars 9.2, beam 9.4, floor 9.3 and all around score of 36.40.
