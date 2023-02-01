RAPID CITY — The 2023 WIld West Gymnastics Invitational, hosted by Spearfish Gymnastics Academy (SGA), was recently held at the Barnett Arena, at the Monument, in Rapid City.
It was a huge success this year with over 330 gymnasts participating over the weekend event.
While most of these athletes were from across the state of South Dakota there were also teams representing Wyoming and Nebraska.
The judges for this event came from Michigan, South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado and Texas, which provided a very nice cross section of judging viewpoints and gave all the athletes an honest evaluation of the quality of their routines.
“This is a really fun event to host, and we are proud to provide a competition of this quality in the state of South Dakota,” said Phil Summers, the SGA coach.
The Xcel Silver and Level 3 teams started off the weekend event for the Spearfish squad with all gymnasts competing in the all around, which consists of four events in total; vault, bars, beam, and floor.
Gianna Gibbs compiled an all around total of 32.225 for her efforts on the day.
Rylie Raysor placed third on vault (9.3), second on beam (9.125), and third in the all around with a score of 36.375.
Teammate Addison Wheeler placed fourth on beam (8.9), and had an all around score of 34.575.
The Level 3 team started things in the 8/9 year-old division.
Representing Spearfish were: Bryn Coyle, Paisyn Krogman, Enly WIlliams, Bristin Yackley, and Fray Nelson.
Coyle finished in 2nd place in the all around with a score of 35.40. She placed fourth on vault (8.9), seventh on bars (8.25), won gold on beam (9.3) and third on floor (8.95).
Krogman finished fourth in the all around with a score of 34.675, placed seventh on vault (8.7), second on bars (8.6), and second on floor (9.05).
Williams followed in fifth place in the all around with a score of 34.075. She placed eighth on bars (8.225), and won gold on floor (9.1).
Yackley earned a medal for her seventh place finish on the beam (8.7), and finished eighth in the all around with a score of 33.00.
Nelson rounded out the field with an eighth place finish on vault (8.5), and seventh on floor (8.55).
In the 6/7 year-old division, Spearfish had five athletes compete. They were: Scarlett Brock, Quinn Barnaud, Ivy Enos, Elle Krohn and Katana Cathcart.
Brock finished on the top of the podium with her gold medal performance in the all around with a score of 36.175. She also won gold on the vault (9.225), bars (9.05), and floor (9.4).
While taking fourth on beam (8.4), Barnaud claimed the silver in the all around with a score of 35.475, and placed second on vault (8.625).
She also placed fourth on bars (8.475), finished second on floor (9.225), and won gold on beam (9.15).
Enos was third in the all around with a score of 34.80, placed fourth on vault (8.425), third on bars (8.55), 3third on beam (8.825) and floor (9.0).
Krohn followed in fourth in the all around with a score of 34.625. She placed sixth on vault (8.125), second on bars (8.65), second on beam (8.925), and fifth on floor (8.925).
Cathcart had an all around score of 31.85, and placed third on vault (8.525).
In the 10 year-old age division, Gracelyn Mills had the highest all around score of the entire Level 3 session with a 37.30, earning her a special trophy and claiming the title of Best of the West for Level 3.
Mills won two individual events, taking first on bars (9.325) and beam (9.475). She took the silver on floor (9.325), and finished third on vault (9.175).
Maye Moody finished eighth in the all around with a score of 34.40, placed fifth on vault (9.0), eighth on beam (8.85), and eighth on floor (8.6).
The Level 3 team finished with a team total of 110.30, placing first overall.
In the Level 4 competition, Spearfish had five gymnasts entered.
In the 8/9 year-old division, Kasia Moselle had a great day winning the all around with a score of 36.075, and claimed gold on the individual events; vault (8.9), beam (8.9), and floor (9.325).
She earned the silver on beam for second place with a score of 8.95.
Maddie Adams placed second on beam (8.525), and third on floor (8.45).
In the 10/11 year-old age group. Molly Albrecht and Devyn Ainsworth were the top two finishers in the all around, with Albrecht winning the gold with a score of 37.25, and Ainsworth taking the silver with a score of 37.2.
“These two gymnasts are going to be really fun to watch throughout the season, said Lexie Cathcart, the compulsory coach. “They are very well matched in both dedication and passion for the sport, and continue to push each other to be the best they can be.”
Albrecht won Best of the West for the Wild West Level 4 over all, and beat Ainsworth by a mere 0.05.
Albrecht claimed gold on vault (9.2), and floor (9.6), and won silver medals in bars (9.25), and beam (9.2).
Ainsworth claimed the gold on bars (9.45), and beam (9.45), and finished second on vault (9.15), and fourth on floor (9.45).
DeAndra Reinbold claimed the gold medal in the allaround with a score of 35.95 in the 12-and-over age group.
She took gold on vault (9.35), bars (9.175), and beam (8.6), and she finished third on floor (8.825).
The Level 4 team was crowned team champions with a team total of 111.20.
In the Level 6 competition (10/12 year-old age), Spearfish had two gymnasts: Brooklyn Grundstad and Jenika Leonhardt.
Grundstad claimed the gold in the all around with a score of 37.60.
She also took the gold on vault (9.6), beam (9.325), and floor (9.575). She finished second on bars (9.1), and earned the title of Best of the West for the highest all around score for all Level 6 athletes.
Leonhardt took the gold on bars (9.15), finished second on vault (9.25), finished fourth on beam (8.175) and finished her day with an amazing floor routine, scoring her highest score ever, 9.7, to win the gold medal.
She placed third in the all around with a score of 36.275.
In the 13-and-over age group, Samantha LaFayette and Avalon Gray competed for Spearfish.
LaFayette climbed to the top of the podium with her gold medal performance in the all around with a score of 37.10, and Gray claimed the silver with a score of 35.10.
LaFayette placed first in all four individual events taking the gold medals on vault (9.325), bars (8.825), beam (9.35), and floor 9.6.
Gray took second on vault (9.05), third on bars (8.6), third on beam (8.15), and third on floor (9.3).
The Level 6 team also claimed first place in the team competition with a total of 110.975.
The Level 8 competitors for Spearfish were Avery Coyle and Brooklyn Moser in the 10/12 year-old age division, and Macy Krautschun in the 13-and-over age group. Coyle claimed the all around title with a score of 35.875. She placed first on vault (9.25), beam (8.475), and floor (9.525).
Moser claimed gold on bars (9.075), and finished the day with an all around score of 34.90.
Krautshun won the gold in the all around with a score of 35.50, and claimed gold on bars (9.2), and floor (9.5).
She also took the silver for 2nd place on vault (9.2), and beam (8.55).
The Level 8 team won the team competition with a total of 106.275.
The Xcel Gold team members representing Spearfish in the 11 year-old age group was Berklee Nore; in the 12 year-old age group, Hattie Ewert and Lauren Dalton; and the 13-and-over group, Bella Castle.
Nore won the all around with a total of 35.95. She placed first on floor (9.3), and took second on both the vault (8.95), and bars (9.2). She added a third on beam (8.5).
Ewert took second on bars (8.925), and beam (8.85).
She added a fourth place on vault (8.75), and fifth on floor (8.8).
Dalton placed fifth on vault (8.55), sixth on bars (8.55), and fourth on beam (8.775). Castle continued her successful season claiming the all around title with a score of 36.325. She also took first place in all 4 events; vault (9.275), bars (9.225), beam (8.3), and floor 9.525.
In the 15-and-over age group, Logan McMeel also had an amazing day, winning the all around title with a score of 35.875.
McMeel placed fourth on vault 8.55, and won the gold on bars (9.125), beam (8.7), and floor (9.5).
The Gold team finished third overall with a team total of 109.75.
The final day of the Wild West Invitational featured the Xcel Bronze group.
“This was a fun meet for our pre-team groups,” said Cathcart. “These young athletes are the future of our SGA team program. It was the first competition for all of these young athletes and they all performed well and had a great experience.”
Highlights from the 6 year-old division include Olivia Chapman’s first place finish on the bars (8.95) and second on vault (8.95).
She finished third in the all around with a score of 34.20.
Blake Russel claimed second on the beam (8.3), and Lora Stark placed third onvault (8.25), beam (8.2), and floor (8.6).
In the 7-year-old division, Giana Tadra finished second on beam, fourth on vault (8.5), and fifth in the all around with a score of 33.45.
Natalie Morris placed fourth on bars, and Reagan Barbour placed fifth on vault (8.15). In the 8-year-old age group, Nichole Krantz finished sixth on bars (9.15).
Delila Ager finished eighth on bars (8.85); Rhiana Deane finished 10th on floor (9.0); and Layla Brownfield had a total score of 31.90 in the all around for her efforts.
In the 9-year-old age group, Natalie Halvorsen finished with an all around score of 33.95.
Coral Huysman placed fifth on beam (8.95), and Henley King scored a 28.20 in the all around.
In the 10-year-old age group, Brooklyn Reinbold finished second in the all around (36.55), and placed third on vault (9.05), won gold on beam (9.6), and placed second on bars (9.1).
Alexa Hutchinson finished with an all around total score of 31.80.
In the 11-and-over age group, Lyli Quient finished with an all around total score of 33.75.
Afton Jones had an all around total score of 32.20.
“Overall this was a great weekend for all of our Spearfish athletes,” said Cathcart. “Our team program continues to grow and the future of Spearfish gymnastics looks very bright indeed.”
