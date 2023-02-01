20230107_121343.jpg

The Spearfish Gymnastics Academy’s Level 4 team was crowned team champions at the 2023 WIld West Gymnastics Invitational held recently in Rapid City. Pictured are Level 4 team members, from the left: Devyn Ainsworth, DeAndra Reinbold  Molly Allbrecht, Maddie Adams, and Kasha Moselle. Courtesy photo

RAPID CITY — The 2023 WIld West Gymnastics Invitational, hosted by Spearfish Gymnastics Academy (SGA), was recently held at the Barnett Arena, at the Monument, in Rapid City.

It was a huge success this year with over 330 gymnasts participating over the weekend event.

