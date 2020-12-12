SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Gymnastics Academy hosted a “virtual competition” Dec. 6 the Spearfish Gymnastics Academy.
The event marked a new competition concept for the sport of gymnastics.
With all the concerns with COVID-19 and spread of the disease, the owners at the Spearfish Gymnastics Academy have decided to only do virtual competitions until everything gets back to a somewhat normal state.
The meet was run through a command center in the SGA gym, and then the other gyms that participated were able to compete in their own respective gyms and the judges also were live scoring over a Zoom meeting as well.
It was all conducted in real time and ran just like a regular invitational meet without ever leaving home.
Lexie Cathcart of the Spearfish Academy was the technical person behind putting this event together and received rave reviews from the judges and the teams that competed in this new format.
The judging panel were from Colorado and Wyoming, and teams from South Dakota, Montana, New Hampshire, Delaware, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts competed.
“It was really quite fun,” said Cathcart. “The biggest challenge was dealing with all the different time zones. However the event ran really well after a few technical issues were smoothed out over the first session. Ironically we were the ones dealing with the glitches because of the amount of traffic on our Wi-Fi due to running the meet from within the gym. However, after creating some hot spots with the Wi-Fi, the rest of the meet came off without a hitch.”
The Spearfish Team had 3 Silver Xcel gymnasts, Taylor English Lauren Dalton and Alyse Sorcic.
All of them competed in the 10-11 age division.
Taylor English was the top competitor for Spearfish taking second on the vault (9.0), second on bars (9.15), winning gold on beam (9.35), and floor (9.325), and finished first in the all around with a total of 36.825.
Sorcic finished fifth on bars with a score of 8.7, fourth on beam (8.75), fifth on floor (8.45) and sixth in the all around with a total score of 34.15.
Dalton placed fourth on bars (9.0), fifth on beam (8.75), fourth on floor (8.75), and fourth in the all around with a score of 34.75.
The Excel gold competition featured SGA members, Rian Jagow and Keeley Overvold.
Jagow swept the awards, winning all four events and the all around.
She scored an (8.85) on vault, 9.375 on bars, 9.2 on beam, 9.2 on floor, and had a total of 36.625 in the all around.
Overvold placed second on all four events and finished with an all around total score of 35.175, for second place.
She scored an 8.4 in vault, 8.8 bar, 8.85 Beam, and 9.125 floor.
The Xcel team also won the 1st place team banner.
In the Level 3 competition, SGA featured Molly Albrecht, Ruby Wolf and Madelyn Adams in the 6-8 age division.
Albrecht tied for first on Vault (8.75), won gold on bars (9.15), third on beam (8.3), third on floor (8.625), and garnered the silver medal in the all around with a total score of 34.825.
Wolf was third on vault (8.4), third on bars (8.45), second on beam (8.5), second on floor (8.75), and finished in third in the all around with a total score of 34.10. Adams finished fifth in the all around.
In the 9 and over age group, Spearfish gymnasts competing were Annika Britton, Devyn Ainsworth, DeAndra Reinboldt, Samantha LaFayette and Aubrie Asarch. Ainsworth was the top Level 3 for SGA winning the all around with a total score of 36.025.
She also placed third on vault (8.6), second on bars (9.2), won gold on beam (9.05), and placed second on floor (9.175).
LaFayette placed second in the all around with a score of 35.275.
She won bars with a score of 9.4, third on beam (8.05), and took the gold on floor (9.425).
Annika Britton won gold on vault (9.1), placed third on beam (9.075), and third in the all around with a total score of 34.375.
Reinbold placed fouth in all 4 events, vault 8.5, bars 8.55, beam 7.8, and floor 8.7. Aubrie Asarch finished with an all around total score of 30.225.
The Level 3 team took top honors in the Team competition with a score of 107.725.
In the Level 4 competition SGA athletes competing included Avalon Gray, Brooklyn Grundstad, Sydney Mosset and Megan Markovetz.
In the 8-10 age group, Brooklyn Grundstad won the all around with a total score of 35.80.
She also won gold on vault (8.7), bars (8.85), and took second on beam (9.1) and floor (9.15).
Markovetz took third on vault (8.25), tied for second on bars (8.625), won gold on beam (9.175) and floor (9.475), and finished with an over all around total of 35.525, to claim the silver medal.
Mosset was second on vault 8.4, third on floor (9.15), and placed third in the all around with a total score of 33.75.
Gray competed in the 11-and-over age division.
She placed second on vault (8.55), tied for third on bars (8.8), and took fourth on floor (8.925).
Gray’s all around total score of 33.725 placed her in fourth.
The Level 4 team also took home top honors in the team competition with a team score of 106.575.
The Level 6 competition featured 8 gymnasts from Spearfish; Avery Coyle, Brooklyn Moser, Edyn Citrowske, Kyla Vandenber, Liliana Swisher, Mia Bush, Morgan Jenkins and Sophia Hatieli.
In the 9-11 age division Avery Colyle won gold on vault, (8.65), and beam (9.4), and won the all around with a total score of 36.725.
Coyle also placed second on bars (9.45), and finished third on floor (9.225). Brooklyn Moser won the bars (9.475), and placed third on beam (9.2).
Mia Bush grabbed the gold on floor (9.375), and placed third on vault (8.55), third on bars (9.35), second on beam (9.375), and finished second in the all around with a total score of 36.65.
Liliana Swisher placed second on vault (8.55), finished second on floor (9.3), and took the bronze in the all around with a total score of 35.75.
Morgan Jenkins placed 3rd on Vault 8.4 and finished with an AA score of 35.05 with Sophia Hatieli finishing the meet with a score of 33.65.
In the 12-and-over age division, Kyra Vandenberg won the vault (9.0), placed second on bars (8.8) and floor (9.2), and finished second in the all around with a total score of 35.15.
Edyn Citrowske won gold on both the beam (9.35) and floor (9.3), and placed second on vault (8.7), and she won the all around gold with a total score of 35.35.
The Level 6 team also won the team competition with a total score of 110.725.
At Level 9, Kathleen Cook competed in two events and won gold on vault (8.6), and floor (8.925).
In the Level 10 competition SGA had three athletes cpmpeting. They were Savanna Dunwoody, Jazmyn Jimenez and Ruthie Wehrung.
They all competed in the same age group.
Dunwoody took the gold on vault (9.4) followed by Wehrung in second with a score 9.17, and Jimenez took third with a score of 9.1.
On the bars, Jimenez posted the highest score of the day with a huge score of 9.65, followed by Dunwoody in second with a score of 9.275, and Wehrung placed third with a score of 8.525.
On beam, it was once again Jimenez who claimed the gold medal with a score of 9.275 followed by Wehrung with a score of 8.3, and Dunwoody with a score of 8.2.
On the floor, Wehrung won the gold with a score of 9.45, followed by Dunwoody in second with a score of 9.35, and Jimenez in third with a score of 8.575.
The team placed first overall with a total team score of 108.275.
“I was very pleased with how all of our gymnasts competed in this new environment,” said Phil Summers, SGA’s head coach. “They were all great teammates and really cheered for and pulled together for all their teammates. We have a great bunch of talented athletes this year and are looking forward to a successful season despite the restrictions placed on us by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The Spearfish Gymnastics Association will be hosting another virtual meet on Jan. 10, with committed clubs from Colorado, Pennsylvania, Montana, South Dakota, Illinois, Wisconsin and possible Michigan and Nevada.
“We are expecting this meet to be twice the size of our first meet, hoping to feature at least 200 athletes from around the country,” Summers said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.