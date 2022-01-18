SGA has success at Wild West Gymnastics Invite

RAPID CITY — The Spearfish Gymnastics Academy enjoyed success while hosting the Wild West Gymnastics Invitational held Jan. 4-5, at the Rushmore Civic Center in Rapid City.
Both the compulsory and optional gymnasts competed over the weekend event.
“We added some of our Pre-Team and Advanced Recreational gymnasts to this meet,” said head coach Phil Summers. “It was a chance for them to see what a competition is like and to earn some reward for the effort they put in on a weekly basis and decide if they would like to pursue further involvement in the competitive program. It appeared that they all enjoyed the experience and came away with some medals for their efforts.”
In the Excel Bronze division, for 5-7 year-olds, Ruby Wolf was the top finisher for Spearfish.
Wolf place second on vault (9.175), won gold on bars (9.125), and placed third in the all around with a score of 34.725.
Reagan Bradley took fourth on bars (8.35), and fourth on floor (8.35).
Also competing for the first time were Madelyn Adams and Bryn Coyle.
In the 8-9 year-old division, Berklee Nore placed fourth on vault (9.075), and finished fifth in the all around with a score of 34.75.
DeAndra Reinbold placed fifth on vault (9.05), and took on the bronze on bars with a score of 8.8.
In the 10-11 year-old age division, it was a clean sweep for Taylor English.
English won the all around gold with a score of 36.45, and she claimed gold in the vault (9.2), bars (9.05), beam (9.15), and floor 9.05.
Alison Cooper took third on vault (8.4), placed second on beam (8.9), second on floor (8.75), and claimed the silver in the all around with a score of 34.675.
Hannah Peterson placed third on vault (8.4), second on bars (8.95), third on beam (8.6), third on floor (8.425), and took the bronze in the all around with a score of 34.375.
Jennica Telford added a silver medal on vault (8.8), and Kiley Harmon placed third on the bars with a score of 8.925.
The SGA finished second over all in the team competition with a score of 108.05.
In the Excel Silver competition, age 9-10, it was SGA gymnast Willow Baatz topping the filed in the all around with her gold winning score of 35.85.
Baatz claimed additional gold medals on the vault (9.15), bars (9.325), and placed second on floor (9.075).
Alyse Sorcic added a fourth place finish on beam (8.6), and finished with an all around total score of 33.25.
The Gold Excel division featured Spearfish gymnasts, Grace Wolterstorff, Laila Ratzsch, and Rian Jagow.
“This group has really been on fire this season,” said Amber Lewis, the Excel head coach.
They continued their success at the Wild West Invite.
Wolterstorff topped the field in the all around with her gold medal winning performance of 36.175. She also claimed gold on the beam (9.0), and floor (9.575). She added two bronze medals finishing third on the vault (8.525), and bars (9.075). Ratszch claimed gold on the vault (8.8), finished fourth on the bars (9.0), placed third on beam (8.5), and she took the silver on floor (9.425).
Ratzsch also claimed the Silver in the all around with a total score of 35.75.
Rian Jagow snatched silver medals on the vault (8.625), bars (9.125), tied for second on floor (9.45), and she placed fourth in the all around with a total score of 34.80. The Excel Gold team claimed another team victory in the team competition with a score of 106.725.
The Level 3 gymnasts from SGA took to the floor with high hopes of continuing their winning streak in the team competition, and came through with flying colors, once again claiming the team title with a score of 107.60.
In the 7 to 8 year-old age group, Kimber Smoot was the top finisher for Spearfish. Smoot placed second in the all around with a total score of 34.70. She placed seventh on vault (8.75), took second on bars (9.05), placed sixth on beam (8.2), and finished fifth on floor (8.7).
Gracelynn Williams placed sixth on vault (8.85), she took third on bars (8.75), and she placed seventh on floor (8.45).
Annika Britton placed seventh on beam.
Molly Albrecht added a sixth place finish on bars (8.25), and Devyn Ainsworth had an all around total score of 31.80.
Aubrie Asarch finished with an all around total score of 29.275.
In the 9-year-old division, Sydney Mosset placed fifth on vault (9.1), won gold on bars (8.975), added another gold on floor (9.1), and she took the silver in the all around with a total score of 35.575.
Aaliyah Tyrell placed third on bars (8.725), took the gold on beam (9.1), placed third on floor (9.0), and tied for second in the all around with a total score of 35.575.
Brooklyn Grundstad added a fourth place finish in the all around with a total score of 35.525.
Grundstad took sixth on vault (9.1), placed fourth on bars (8.6), third on beam (8.7), and sixth on floor (8.825).
In the 10 year-old division, the top finisher for Spearfish was Avalon Gray. Gray placed second in the all around with a total score of 34.50. She placed sixth on all around vault (9.075), fourth on bars (8.35) sixth on beam (8.35), and third on floor (8.725).
Lily Glines won gold on the beam (8.825), placed seventh on floor (8.3) and finished seventh in the all around with a total score of 33.925.
Finishing out the weekend for Spearfish were Level 4 gymnasts, Taycee Ziegler and Morgan Jenkins.
Jenkins, competing in the 7-9 year-old age group, won the Silver medal in the Class AA with a score of 33.30.
Jenkins added Silver medals on the Vault 8.1, Bars 8.25, Beam 8.625 and placed 5th on Floor 33.30.
Ziegler competed in the 10 year-old division and placed sixth on vault (8.2), finished third place on beam (8.875), and placed sixth on floor (8.575).
Ziegler ended her day with a seventh place finish over all with a total score of 32.575.
“This was a good meet for all of our compulsory gymnast,” said Lexie Cathcart, the SGA compulsory head coach. “It is always fun when you get to compete and the local level and have your family and friends in the stands. We always appreciate our local fans and have thoroughly enjoyed working with the Rushmore Civic Center to put on this great event.”
