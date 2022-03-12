WATERTOWN — The Spearfish Gymnastics Academy team members recently travelled to Watertown, to compete in the Sweetheart Spectacular Gymnastics Invitational, hosted by Dakota Gold Gymnastics.
This was a really fun meet,” said Coach Lexie Cathcart. “It was held in a beautiful venue and was very well run. The people, who ran the meet, were extremely friendly and our kids flourished in this environment.”
The Level 3 team from SGA was up first, and Kasia Moselle continued her winning streak in the 6-8 age group.
Moselle won all four individual event titles and claimed the all around gold with a score of 36.60.
Her gold medal scores on the individual events were: vault (9.4), bars (9.1), beam (9.0), and floor (9.1).
Maddie Adams also competed in the 6-8 age group, and finished third on vault (9.1), and fourth on beam (8.375).
Addie Britton finished with an all around score of 31.075.
The Level 6 and 7 teams were in the next session and were represented by Brooklyn Grundstad and Sami LaFayette competing at Level 6, with Brooklyn Moser and Morgan Jenkins competing at Level 7.
Grundstad also continued her winning ways by claiming the all around with a score of 37.125, and claimed three individual gold medals along the way.
Grundstad placed first on vault (9.125), bars (9.5), and floor (9.2).
She added a bronze medal for third on beam (9.3).
LaFayette took the silver medal on bars (9.15), and placed fourth on floor with a score of 9.1.
In the 9 to 11 age group for Level 7, Moser won gold on the bars (9.4), and floor (9.1).
Added a third place on vault (9.125), and finished fourth in the all around (35.175). Jenkins finished sixth on vault (9.05), placed fourth on floor (9.075), and earned her individual gold medal on beam with a score of 9.425.
The Level 8/9/10 gymnasts finished out Saturday’s competition for the Spearfish team.
Level 8 gymnasts, Avery Coyle and Mia Bush both competed all around, and ended with a second place for Bush (36.90), and a fourth place finish for Coyle (36.00).
Bush took fifth on vault (8.8), claimed the silver for second on bars (9.35), and floor (9.325).
She then capped off her meet with a gold medal performance on the beam with a score of 9.425.
Coyle placed third on vault (9.35), placed fifth on bars (8.725), fourth on beam (8.85), and fourth on floor (9.075).
Competing at Level 9, Ella Nash placed second on bars and fourth on floor (8.4).
At Level 10, Ruthie Wehrung ruled the day winning all four individual events and the all around gold with a score of 37.975.
Wehrung posted her best vault score of the season 9.6, for first place.
She scored a 9.325 on bars, 9.6 on beam, and 9.45 on floor.
The Sunday morning session of the Sweetheart Spectacular saw the SGA Level 4 gymnasts in action.
In the 8-9 age group, Molly Albrecht claimed her first all around title of the year with a score of 34.975.
She placed second on vault (8.175), put up a personal best on the bars for first place (9.5), and placed third on beam (9.025).
In the 10-year-old division, the SGA squad featured Hudsynn Ehnes, Devyn Ainsworth and Annika Britton.
Britton placed third on beam (8.775), and finished fourth on floor (8.875). Ainsworth placed sixth on bars (8.875), and floor (8.7).
She added a silver medal, to her collection of hardware, on the bars (8.95), and finished fifth overall with an all around total score of 33.775.
Ehnes placed third on vault (8.05), placed sixth on beam (8.35), and then captured the gold medal for 1st place on both the Bars 9.275 and Floor 9.5.
Ehnes took the silver in the all around with a total score of 35.175.
In the 11-and-over age division, DeAndra Reinbold took the silver medal on vault (8.8), while teammate Sydney Mosset claimed the bronze for third on bars (9.225), and floor (8.9).
Mosset placed fourth on beam (8.45), and finished fourth in the all around with a total score of 34.675.
Avalon Gray took the bronze medal on vault (8.65), and finished second on bars (9.3), beam (8.9), and captured the silver medal for second in the all around with a total score of 35.25.
The Level 4 team also claimed the team title with a combined score (top three scores on each event) of 107.30.
The Spearfish teams will now enjoy a couple of weeks off before they head east river, once again, to compete in the Spring “In” Classic hosted by River City gymnastics, March 11-13, in Yankton.
