SGA gymnasts compete at My Judge International Virtual Meet

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Gymnastics Optional Competitive Team recently had a unique opportunity to compete in the My Gym Judge International Virtual Meet with International Brevet judge and World Champion gymnast Chellsie, from M and M gymnastics in Wisconsin.
Not only did the Spearfish Gymnastics Academy gymnasts have a chance to compete against over 80 gymnasts from across the United States, this meet also featured a pretty high level gym team from Canada.
The gymnasts performed their routines through the virtual meet venue and were also given a video critique of their routines by Memmel and another nationally ranked judge.
“This was a really incredible experience for our gymnasts,” said Phil Summers, Spearfish’s head optional coach. “We got the opportunity to perform in front of two of the highest respected judges in the country and also got some feedback on how to improve our routines for future competitions.”
In the Level 6 session, the Spearfish Gymnastics Academy was represented by Avery Coyle, Brooklyn Moser, Edyn Citrowske, Kyra Vandenberg, Liliana Swisher, Mia Bush, Morgan Jenkins, and Sophia Hatleli.
The vault competition featured Vandenberg taking the silver medal for second place, with a score of 9.05.
Coyle grabbed the bronze for third place with a score of 9.0, and Swisher placed fourth, with a score of 8.8.
In the bar competition, Hatleli performed a gold medal routine, taking first place with a score of 9.4.
Coyle picked up another bronze for third place with a score of 9.25, and Swisher and Bush tied for fourth place with a score of 9.2.
On the balance beam, it was Moser’s time to shine, as she put up a gold medal performance to take top honors with a score of 9.3.
Bush finished fourth (9.25) and Jenkins finished fifth with a score of 9.2. Moser also won a special award for having the cleanest, most elegant full turn on the balance beam for anyone in the entire meet regardless of age group or skill level.
“It’s funny,” said Summers. “You watch these kids do these amazing flips and skills on the balance beam, and yet a basic move like a full turn is what you see even many high level gymnasts falter on. It was really impressive for Brooklyn to be singled out for this award.”
On the floor exercise, SGA gymnast Bush took the bronze for third place (9.4) and went on to place in the all around, taking the silver medal for second, with a total score of 36.35.
“I think the team was a little nervous today,” said Summers. “We had some really strong routines but faltered a bit on bars. They have come to realize that you have to swing big on bars to really get those high scores and we had some missed cast handstands on the high bar.”
Summers added, “But that is all part of the learning process. Overall they had good form and it will just take a little more time to gain the consistency they need to be great all around gymnasts.”
In the Level 9 competition, Kathleen Cook took fifth place on the floor exercise with a score of 8.8.
“It was great to see Kathleen earn that medal on Floor. She has worked very hard to upgrade her skills to be able to compete at this level. She competed in the vault and beam competition, as well but finished just out of medal range,” said Summers Her next goal is to add in her bar routine, and be an official all around gymnast at Level 9,”
The Level 10 competition featured SGA gymnasts, Savanna Dunwoody, Jasmine Jimenez and Ruthie Wehrung.
“Our level 10 team is really starting to gel,” said Summers. “It has been difficult to compete at this level with all the time out of the gym due to Covid 19, and the Level 10’s seem to pay the biggest price due to time off. You just can’t get the consistency you need at this high level without daily training. I am really proud of how far this trio has come and they were rewarded with their effort in the gym at the meet today.”
In the vault competition, Wehrung took second place with a score of 9.25, followed by Dunwoody taking the bronze for third place, with a 9.0.
The bars event had Jimenez swinging a big routine for the gold medal, with an impressive score of 9.65, and Wehrung took the silver medal with a score of 9.0.
On the beam, Wehrung grabbed the gold medal with a score of 9.1, and Jimenez took the bronze with a score of 8.85.
On the floor exercise, Wehrung nabbed another silver with a score of 9.1, and Jimenez took the bronze for third place, with a score of 9.0.
Jimenez turned out to be the most consistent gymnast throughout the meet, and stood on top of the podium in the all around competition with a total score of 36.50, followed by Wehrung in second place with a score of 36.35.
