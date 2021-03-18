SGA gymnasts compete at live event in Casper, Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — The Spearfish Gymnastics Academy recently travelled to Casper, Wyo. to compete in the Last Chance Qualifier, hosted by K-Larks Gymnastics Academy.
“This was our first in person competition for this season,” said Phil Summers, the SGA head coach. “It was really fun to see the kids back in their true competitive environment. Even with all the COVID-19 protocols in place, the team really enjoyed being out in front of an actual audience, and performed very well throughout the weekend.”
The meet started with the Level 3 session.
Madelyn Adams competed in the 6-year-old age division, and won the all around with a score of 33.35.
Adams also placed first in all four individual events, winning gold on vault (8.1), bars (8.35), beam (8.5), and floor (8.4).
“This was a great meet for Maddie,” said Summers. “We weren’t even sure she would compete at this level this season. She has come so far and it was really exciting to see all of her hard work pay off.”
In the 7-8 age division, Molly Albrecht won the gold medal on bars with a score of 9.5, She placed fourth on beam (8.25), and finished third in the all around with a total score of 35.25.
Moving into the 9-year-old division, it was a grand day for Devyn Ainsworth.
Ainsworth placed first on all four of her individual events, and won the gold in the all around with a total score of 36.80, vault (9.0), bars (9.2), beam (9.4), and floor (9.2).
Annika Britton finished a close second in the all around with a score of 36.15, and took the silver medals on vault (8.95), beam (9.15), and floor (9.05).
Grabbing the bronze for third place in the all around was Aubrie Asarch, with a score of 34.50. Asarch also claimed the bronze medals on bars (9.05), beam (8.45), and floor (8.35).
Moving into the 10-year-old division, DeAndra Reinbold brought home the silver medal in the all around with a score of 35.80. She also placed third in all four of her individual events. Vault (9.05), bars (8.95), beam (8.85), and floor (8.95).
In the 11-year-old division, Samantha LaFayette was the top performer of the day posting the highest all around score of the entire competition at Level 3, winning the gold medal with an outstanding score of 37.75.
She was awarded a special trophy marking this accomplishment.
Lafayette claimed second on the vault (9.25), and won gold on the remaining three individual events: bars (9.7), beam (9.4), and floor (9.4).
The Level 3 team also claimed the top team award with a total score of 111.00.
The team score is based on the top three scores from each event, regardless of age group.
The Xcel Silver gymnasts competed in the second session of the day.
Spearfish was represented by Lauren Dalton, Alyse Sorcic, and Alison Cooper.
Both Dalton and Sorcic competed in the 10-year-old division.
Dalton claimed the gold medal on bars with a score of 9.35, and finished third on beam (8.8), and picked up the bronze for third in the all around with a score of 35.40.
Sorcic placed third on bars with a score of 9.05.
In the 12-13 age division, Cooper placed third on bars (9.05), won gold on the beam (9.25), and finished second in the all around with a total score of 35.85.
Rian Jagow competed in the next session, representing Spearfish in the Xcel Gold competition.
Jagow placed second on vault (9.1), placed third on bars (8.95), won second on beam (8.575), and won the floor exercise, taking the gold medal with a score of 9.425. She added a gold medal in the all around with a score of 36.05.
Jagow was also the recipient of a trophy for having the highest all around score of 36.05 for the entire competition at this level.
The final session on Saturday featured the Level 6, Level 9, and Level 10 gymnasts.
In the Level 6 competition, the squad from Spearfish continued their winning streak with a first place in the team competition with a combined total of 113.05.
In the 9-11 age group, Mia Bush was the all around winner with a score of 37.875. Bush placed second on vault (9.175), second on bars (9.65), placed second on beam (9.55) and won gold on the floor with a score of 9.5.
Following in second place in the all around was Morgan Jenkins, with a total of 36.525.
Jenkins placed third on beam (9.45), and second on floor (9.275).
Taking third place in the all around was Avery Coyle with a score of 36.375.
Coyle won the vault (9.2), and posted the highest score on beam with a score of 9.6.
“I was very impressed with Avery’s beam routine,” said Summers. “She was the first routine of the meet and she rocked a very solid Beam Routine. It was great to see the confidence with which she attacked Beam and she obviously was rewarded for that effort.”
Summers also praised the efforts of Brooklyn Moser.
“Brooklyn Moser also had an outstanding day on the bars, easily winning the competition with the highest individual event score of the day. Her 9.8 bar routine was just about perfect,” Summers said. Liliana Swisher placed third on vault with a score of 8.825, and added another bronze medal on floor with a score of 9.2.
Rounding out this age group was Sophia Hatleli, winning the bronze medal on bars with a score of 9.3. In the 12-14 age division, Kyra Vandenberg won the gold on vault (9.3), took second on bars (8.75), claimed the gold on beam (9.15), and took second on floor (9.175).
Vandenberg won the silver medal for second in the all around with a score of 36.375.
Edyn Citrowski placed second on the vault (8.8), won gold on bars (9.275), added a silver on beam (9.1) and won gold on the floor (9.25).
Her all around total of 36.425 also gave her the win the all around competition.
Mia Bush was also recognized as having the highest all around total (37.875) for any gymnast in the Level 6 competition, receiving a special trophy to acknowledge this accomplishment.
The Level 9 and Level 10 competitors for Spearfish were Kathleen Cook (Level 9) and Ruthie Wehrung (Level 10).
“They were the only competitors at this level in the meet. We were using this meet as a chance for Cook to perform for the first time on bars for this season, and she accomplished that goal by making her bar routine. Cook also competed on floor and balance beam,” Summers said.
Summers added that at Level 10, it was also a chance for Wehrung to get used to equipment in someone else’s’ gym and to compete in front of a live crowd.
“It is definitely different than competing in the virtual setting, as you are not at home on the equipment that you are used to, and she was somewhat out of her comfort zone,” said Summers. “It was an experience that she definitely needed, as her next live meet will be at state meet which will determine who gets to advance to the regional competition that will be held in April, and then hopefully on to the Jr. Olympic Nationals that are scheduled for mid May. It was really important to get the kids out in the real world. They needed this experience and we were grateful to the Casper gym for giving us this opportunity.”
