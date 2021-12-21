BROOKINGS — The compulsory and Xcel gymnasts from the Spearfish Gymnastics Academy (SGA) recently competed in the Hula Fest gymnastics invitational, hosted by Gold Medal Gymnastics in Brookings.
The meet was held at Brookings High School, and it featured over 500 gymnasts from across the state.
The Level 4 team started out the meet for SGA with six gymnasts competing
They were: Molly Albrecht (age 8-9 Division); Hudsynn Ehnes and Devyn Ainsworth (age 10 Division); and Avalon Gray, Sydney Mosset and Dee Reinbold (age 11-12 Division).
Albrecht took fourth place on vault (8.05) and finished seventh on uneven bars (9.075). She also scored an 8.3 on balance beam, 8.175 on floor exercises, and finished seventh in the all around with a score of 33.60.
Lexie Cathcart, the SGA compulsory coach, said she was very pleased with Albrecht’s performance.
“She gets stronger at every competition and works hard at practice to perfect her routines. She has a very bright future ahead of her,”Cathcart said.
Ehnes, in only her second meet of her young career, also had a very good day.
Ehnes placed sixth on vault (8.1) and took the silver medal on uneven bars (9.4). She placed fourth on balance beam (8.75) and tied for second on floor exercises (8.6).
She also claimed the silver medal in the all around, finishing second with a score of 34.85.
“Hudsynn (Ehnes) is a very natural gymnast,” said Coach Cathcart. “She has a nice swing to her bar routine and shows great balance and confidence on the beam. She has been a great addition to our competitive program this year.”
Ainsworth tied for third on the uneven bars (9.3), placed third on balance beam (8.875), and finished sixth in the all-around with a total score of 33.225.
“Ainsworth is doing a great job for us this season,” said Cathcart. “She is very strong and also is a natural on bars. She works hard at practice every day and really has a passion for the sport.”
Reinbold placed second on vault (8.6) and scored 8.575 on uneven bars, 8.0 on balance beam, and 7.4 on floor exercises.
“Her all around total was a 32.575. DeAndra is probably our best vaulter,” said Cathcart. “She is very strong and powerful and is very consistent on this event.”
Avalon Gray placed second on vault (8.6) and won gold on the uneven bars with a score of 9.425). She scored an 8.05 on balance beam, and placed fourth on floor exercises with a score of 8.55.
“Her all-around total of 34.625 was good enough for a fourth-place finish. Gray continues to produce some high-quality routines at each competition, and despite a fall on beam, did very well in this tough competition,” Cathcart said.
Rounding out the Level 4 team was Sydney Mosset.
Mosset was the most consistent performer for the SGA squad, placing on all four individual events and placing in the all-around.
Mosset was fourth on vault (8.5), sixth on uneven bars (8.6), fourth on balance beam (8.65), and took the silver medal on floor exercises with a score of 8.85.
Mosset’s total of 34.60 had her finishing in fifth place in the all-around.
“Sydney (Mosset) is a very strong gymnast,” said Coach Cathcart. “Her floor score was one of the highest scores in the entire meet.”
The Level 4 team combined total for the team event was a 106.10, and had them finishing just behind All American Gymnastics from Sioux Falls, placing second out of seven teams.
The Level 3 team from Spearfish was represented by: Madelyn Adams, Bryn Coyle and Kasia Moselle.
“These three gymnasts are very young and are just getting these new routines figured out. They have come a long way from where they started this summer,” Cathcart said.
Coyle finished the meet with an all-around total of 29.80. Adams had a total of 31.50.
Moselle, in her very first meet of the year, placed ninth on vault with a score of 9.05. She won the all important handstand competition for her age group.
The Xcel team was also in action at the Hula Fest.
The Silver team consisted of Hattie Ewert, Alyse Sorcic, and Lauren Dalton.
All three of these young ladies had a good meet,” said Amber Lewis, the SGA Silver head coach.
Sorcic had her best meet of the season placing 11th on vault (8.8), 11th on uneven bars (9.0), and 10th on floor exercises (9.0).
She finished ninth in the all-around with a score of 35.35.
“Sorcic has really stepped it up from last season and has really come on strong for us this year,” Lewis said.
Ewert, in only her second meet of her career, also had a great day.
She placed second on vault (9.225), second on uneven bars (9.225), fifth on balance beam (8.8), and third on floor exercises (9.225).
Ewert’s all-around total of 36.475 had her standing on the top of the podium, earning the gold medal for her age group.
“I think Hattie (Hewert) surprised herself in this meet,” said Lewis. “She was very consistent thoughout the competition, and her calm determination ended up seeing her in the top spot.”
Dalton also had a very good competition at the Hula Fest.
She took fourth on vault (9.0), first on uneven bars (9.3), scored an 8.35 on balance beam, and a score of 8.65 on floor exercises. Her all-around total was 35.30.
“Dalton’s strength overall is definitely her form. She is a very clean performer throughout all of her routines and has that look the judges really like to see,” Lewis said.
The Gold Xcel team was represented by Isabella Castle and Taylor English, both in the 12-year-old division.
“Both of these young ladies performed to the best of their abilities, and the results speak for themselves,” said Lewis
English placed sixth on vault with a score of 9.0, took the silver on uneven bars with a score of 9.15, scored an 8.375 on balance beam, and earned the bronze medal floor exercises (third place finish) with a score of 9.375. Her all-around total score of 35.90 had her finishing in fifth place.
Castle had her finest meet of the year placing on all four events, and topping it off by winning the gold in the all-around with a score of 37.175.
Castle took the silver on vault (9.175) and claimed three individual titles, winning gold on uneven bars (9.3), balance beam (9.125), and floor exercises (9.575).
The SGA squad finished out the weekend event with the Platinum Xcel team members: Rian Jagow and Keelie Overvold.
Jagow claimed the gold on vault (8.7), took third on uneven bars (8.6), claimed the silver on balance beam (9.15), and added another individual gold medal on floor exercises with a score of 9.475. Her all-around total of 35.925 was good enough for a silver medal for second place.
Overvold also claimed the gold medal on vault for her age group with a score of 8.9, earned a silver on balance beam (8.7), and placed fifth on floor exercises with a score of 8.95. She went on to finish fourth in the all around with a totalscore of 33.60.
“I was very pleased with the performance of these two athletes,” said Lewis. “They have really had to up their game to compete at the Platinum level, and have had a very successful early season. It was a great way to finish out the weekend for the Spearfish gymnasts.”
