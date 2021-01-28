SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Gymnastics Academy compulsory gymnasts competed in the virtual Frozen Fliptacular Meet, Jan. 23 and 24, hosted by 4-Star Gymnastics out of the state of Maryland.
The young gymnasts continued their success winning awards at all levels.
In the Xcel Silver age 10 competition, Lauren Dalton placed fourth on bars with a score of 9.225.
In the 11-year-old age group, Taylor English placed fourth on vault 8.65, won the gold on bars (9.575), and beam (9.2), and placed fifth on floor (9.10). English won the gold in the zwith a total score of 36.525.
In the 12+ age group, Alison Cooper placed second on vault with a score of 9.05.
In the Xcel Gold age 11 competition, Rian Jagow had a great day taking medals in all four individual events, and placed second in the all around with a score of 36.175.
In individual events, Jagow won gold on the vault (8.9), and bars (9.550). She placed seventh on beam (9.325), and took the silver medal on floor (9.325).
In the Senior Division, Keelie Overvold won gold on the vault (9.0), and nabbed the Bronze for third place on the beam (9.1). Overvold finished the day with a 36.00 score for fifth place in the all around.
“The Level 3 team from SGA is building on its earlier successful competitions from this unique virtual season and is having fun competing with different clubs across the nation. This is a really great experience for these kids,” said Lexie Cathcart, the SGA head compulsory coach. “This level generally competes in South Dakota and Wyoming with maybe one larger invitational, generally in Colorado. So this opportunity has exposed them to a greater variety of gyms and competitive levels.”
In the 6-8 age group, Devyn Ainsworth had a great day placing in all four individual events as well as the all around.
Ainsworth, placed 5th on the vault (9.0), won the gold on bars (9.475), placed fourth on beam (8.925), and finished fourth on floor (8.7). She added the bronze medal in the all around with a third place finish and a score of 36.10.
Molly Albrecht also had a very good meet.
Albrecht placed sixth on vault (9.0), finished fifth on bars (9.1), placed sixth on floor (8.525), and 6th in the AA 35.35.
Ruby Wolf was the final competitor in this age group for Spearfish and she placed seventh on bars (8.65) and fifth on the floor (8.65).
In the 9-11 age group, SGA was represented by Annika Britton,DeAndra Reinbold and Samantha LaFayette.
The top finisher for the SGA squad was Lafayette who won the all around with a score of 35.90. She also won the gold on bars (9.3) and floor (9.25). She added a bronze medal on the floor with a score of 8.5.
Annika Britton won the gold medal on the vault (9.3), and placed third on bars (8.7). She took the silver medal, for second place on the beam (8.8), floor (8.8), and also in the all around with a score of 35.60.
DeAndra Reinbold took fourh on the vault (8.9), placed second on bars (8.95), placed fourth on beam (8.4) and floor (8.45), and finished in fourth in the with a score of 34.70.
The final competitors for the day were the Level 4 gymnasts from Spearfish.
The level 4 team of Brooklyn Grundstad, Avalon Gray, Megan Markovetz and Sydney Mossett have also had the opportunity to compete against some various teams from across the country.
They all competed in the 9-11 age group.
Mossett took fourth place on the vault (8.3), while Markovetz placed third on the bars (9.2) and third on floor (9.25). She finished with a total score of 35.25 for fourth place in the all around.
Brooklyn Grundstad was the top finisher for the SGA squad placing in all four individual events and winning gold in the all around with a personal best total for the year, 36.425. She also won gold on the vault (8.85), and bars (9.375), a bronze medal on the beam for third place with a score of 9.0, and finished fourth on the floor (9.2.)
“I am very proud of the Level 4 team this year,” said Coach Cathcart. “Three of the team members are brand new to this level moving up from Level 3 last year, and Megan, who is a second year Level 4, missed most of last season due to an unexpected illness. They have all worked very hard to get to where they are and will assuredly have continued success this season as they work thru this very interesting world of virtual gymnastics.”
