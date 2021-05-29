SGA gymnast Ruthie Wehrung competes at Level 10 Nationals

DAYTONA, Fla. — Spearfish Gymnastics Academy gymnast Ruthie Wehrung got her first taste of competing at the USA Gymnastics Developmental National Championships, May 14, in Daytona Beach, Fla.
The meet featured the best Level 10 gymnasts from across the nation, and was comprised of six age groups representing each of the eight different regions.
All of the gymnasts had to finish in the top seven at their respective regional championships just to earn the right to compete in the national competition.
“This is such an honor to compete at the national championships,” said Phil Summers, the SGA head coach. “For Wehrung it was especially sweet, as the last time she got to experience a national championship meet she was the first alternate for Region 4, and had to sit on the sidelines and watch the rest of the team compete.
“It is an exciting competition, and the quality of the competition is outstanding. The athletes just keep getting better and better from year to year.”
Wehrung competed in the Jr. A Division, which featured 58 gymnasts ranging from 10 to 14 years-old. “With Wehrung being only 11 years old, we knew this would be a challenging meet for her. She started out the competition on the vault. After a not to promising warm up, Wehrung performed one of her best vaults of the year and scored a 9.325. I felt this was a great score,” said Summers. “The scoring at this meet is always tough. You have a four judge panel, and they throw out the high and the low score and then average the middle two scores to come up with the final score. We were very pleased with how Ruthie performed on the vault.”
The uneven bars were up next for the Spearfish gymnast.
“Ruthie has worked so hard on her form over the last two weeks and we were pretty confident going into bars for a good result, and we were pretty confident going into bars for a good result,” Summers said.
Wehrung warmed up great on the bars hitting two beautiful bar sets.
Then when it came time to compete, she rushed her Geinger, a release move on the high bar, and just hit her fingertips trying to regrasp the high bar resulting in a fall on this event.
She ended up with a score of 8.6.
That just goes to show, what a mental game this sport is,” said Summers. “Bad warm up on vault and then a good performance in the meet. Great warm up on bars and then a fall in the meet. You just have to have nerves of steel to be successful at this level.”
The balance beam was up next for Wehrung.
Wehrung had a solid warm-up and a pretty good competitive routine, but at this level the smallest of corrections add up quickly and she finished beam with a score of 9.275.
The floor exercise would be Wehrung’s final event for the day, and again she had a really good warm up.
“We were super excited about floor, as she was coming in as the Region 4 Champion on this event, and it has been her highest scoring event all year. If she had an opportunity to medal at Championships this was her best shot,” Summers said.
Wehrung performed a beautiful floor routine and had just a minor stumble on her last tumbling pass which is a difficult skill, a double back in Pike position.
She ended up with a score of 9.55.
“Just to give you some perspective on the quality of the competition at this meet, out of 58 athletes per age group they give awards to the top 10 on each event. Wehrung’s score of 9.55 had her placing 15th on this event,” said Summers. “That small stumble on her last pass took her all the way from placing 3rd to 15th. There was actually a six way tie on floor with a score of 9.6.”
The highlight of the meet however for Wehrung was being a part of the Region 4 National team.
“Over all the team was very strong. The top four scores on each event contribute to the team score and the Region 4 team placed second out of eight regions. This was a great meet for Ruthie to participate in and I think it will really make a difference in her growth as an athlete and competitor over the next few years,” Summers said.
