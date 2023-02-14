325487013_2425782837597664_6897419528660912150_n.jpg

The Spearfish Gymnastics Academy Xcel Gold team recently placed first at the Casper Invite with a team score 110.75. Pictured are Xcel Gold team members, front row from the left: Bella Castle, Lauren Dalton, and Hattie Ewert. Back row from the left: Berklee Nore and Logan McMeel. Courtesy photo

Click to purchase this photo

CASPER, Wyo. — The Spearfish Gymnastics Academy (SGA) sent their Xcel and Compulsory gymnasts to compete in the Dreamy Pajama Party Invite, hosted by Casper Gymnastics in Casper Wyo.

This was a great event for all of our gymnasts,” said SGA coach Lexie Cathcart. “There were a lot of highlights throughout all the levels and age divisions. All the kids were on top of their game in Casper.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.