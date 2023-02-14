CASPER, Wyo. — The Spearfish Gymnastics Academy (SGA) sent their Xcel and Compulsory gymnasts to compete in the Dreamy Pajama Party Invite, hosted by Casper Gymnastics in Casper Wyo.
This was a great event for all of our gymnasts,” said SGA coach Lexie Cathcart. “There were a lot of highlights throughout all the levels and age divisions. All the kids were on top of their game in Casper.”
Addison Wheeler and Gianna Gibbs represented the Xcel Silver team.
Wheeler’s scores were: vault (8.9), bars (8.825), beam (8.5), floor (9.0), and an all around total of 35.525.
Gibbs scores were vault (8.15), bars (8.3), beam (8.65), and floor (7.875).
She finished with an all around total of 32.975.
The Xcel Gold Team had a very strong showing over the course of the weekend event.
Hattie Ewert place third on floor (9.375), and had an all around score of 35.90. Lauren Dalton’s all around score was 32.375.
Berklee Nore topped the field in the youngest age division, winning the gold with a score of 36.875.
She also took the gold on vault (9.4) and bars (9.3).
She added silver for second on beam (9.2), and placed fifth on floor (8.975).
In the older age division, Bella Castle and Logan McMeel placed first and third respectively.
Castle claimed the all around gold (36.90) and McMeel taking the bronze (36.875).
Castle placed first on vault (9.45) and took second on bars (9.525), beam (8.575), and floor (9.35).
McMeel won the bars (9.55), placed third on floor (9.25), and finished fourth on both the vault (9.175) and beam (8.1). The team placed first overall with a total of 110.75.
In the Level 3 competition, competing in the Junior A Division were SGA gymnasts, Scarlett Brock, Paisyn Krogman, Quin Barnaud, Elle Krohn, Katana Cathcart and Ivy Enos.
Brock claimed the all around Gold with a score of 36.15. She also took gold on bars (9.625) and floor 9.175.
Brock added two silver medals on vault (9.025) and beam (8.325).
Krogman took two individual event titles, winning gold on vault (9.05), and beam 8.425.
Krogman finished second in the all around with a total score of 34.825.
Barnaud claimed the silver on beam and floor 8.325, and 9.0 while placing third in the all around 34.60.
Krohn won the bronze on bars (9.025) and Kathcart claimed the silver on bars (9.0). Enos finished with an all around total of 32.45.
In the Junior B Division, Enly Williams won the all around gold (34.95), and placed first on bars (8.9), beam (8.55), and floor (9.05).
Bristin Yackley added she won silver on beam (8.45), and all around (33.475).
In the Senior A Division, Gracelyn Mills continued her successful season, adding another gold medal performance in the all around (37.375).
Mills won three individual event titles, bars (9.75), beam (9.2), and floor (9.375).
She added a silver medal on vault (9.05).
Bryn Coyle placed third on beam (9.1), and took the bronze in the all around 35.075.
Maye Moody claimed the bronze on Vault (8.85).
The team won the championship title with a score of 110.00.
The Level 4 team of Kasia Moselle, Devyn Ainsworth, Molly Albrecht,
DeAndra Reinbold and Madelyn Adams turned in their best team total of the season, with a huge score of 113.575, which earned them the championship title.
Adams finished the meet with an all around with a total of 32.95.
In the youngest age division, Moselle claimed the silver in the all around with a total of 37.425, and she won gold on both the vault (9.325), and beam (9.6).
She added the silver on bars (9.1) and beam (9.6).
Albrecht took the silver on beam (9.475), and vault (9.15), but she came on strong on the bars (9.4), and floor (9.475) to win the gold medal.
Albrecht claimed the all around title with a score of 37.50.
In the older age division, Reinbold claimed three individual titles; vault (9.45), bars (9.55), and floor (9.0).
She also won the all around title with a score of 36.70.
In the middle age division, Ainsworth had the meet of her life claiming all four individual event titles, and posting the top all around score of the day with a total of 37.90 to take home the gold medal.
She was also the golden girl on vault (9.45), bars (9.625), beam (9.7), and and floor (9.125).
“I think Devyn surprised everyone, including herself, in this meet. She just started out strong and as her confidence grew her scores skyrocketed throughout the event. It was so fun to watch this young athlete just blossom right in front of your eyes,” said Cathcart. “The Level 4 team had an outstanding day. Those are the ones that you will cherish for a long time. It was an exciting weekend for all of our athletes. They continue to work hard every day in the gym and their efforts to support each other, while coming together as a team is very rewarding.”
