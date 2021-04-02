SIOUX FALLS — The Spearfish Gymnastics Academy compulsory gymnasts traveled to Sioux Falls, March 19-21, to compete in the USAG State competition hosted by All American Gymnastics Academy, at the Sioux Falls Arena.
This was the final competition for the 2021 season for the young gymnasts from Spearfish, and the showcase for all the hard work they put in this year to accomplish their team and individual goals. The three-day weekend event started on Friday morning with the Level 4 competition.
Competing for Spearfish at this level were, Avalon Gray, Brooklyn Grundstad, Megan Markovetz, and Sydney Mosset.
In the 8-to-9 year old division, Markovetz put together a great set of routines and claimed the silver medal in the all around competition with a score of 35.95.
Markovetz placed sixth on the vault 8.65, took the silver on beam (9.2) and won the bronze for third on the floor with a 9.5.
10-year-old division featured both Mosset and Grundstad.
Mosset claimed the bronze on the beam with a score of 9.0, and finished with an all around score of 35.10.
“Sydney really had a good state meet, said Lexie Cathcart, the SGA head compulsory coach. “She moved up a level this year and it was quite a challenge for her. She worked very hard and her all around score was a testament to her work ethic.”
Grundstad was the most decorated gymnast for the Spearfish squad, finishing second in the all around competition with a score of 36.375. She placed eighth on the vault (8.875), fourth on beam (8.925), and did an amazing bar routine that scored a 9.575, making her the South Dakota Bar Champion.
In the 11-year-old division, Avi Gray placed sixth on the bars (9.0), and took the bronze for third on the beam with an 8.775.
“I think the biggest accomplishment for Avi in this meet was winning the Bronze on Beam,” said Cathcart. This is an event that had challenged her all year, and it was really great to see her perform so well on this event at the state competition.”
The Level 4 team went on the take runner-up honors in the team competition, placing second overall.
The Level 3 competition was the next level to perform on Friday afternoon.
Level 3 team members from Spearfish were, Maddie Adams, age 6 to 7; Molly Albrecht and Ruby Wolf, age 8; Devyn Ainsworth and Annika Britton, age 9; DeAndra Reinbold and Aubrie Asarch age 10; and Samantha LaFayette age 11.
“Maddie Adams was so much fun to watch in her first state competition,” said Cathcart. “This was a huge accomplishment for her this season and the pure joy of watching such a young gymnast take in this experience was very rewarding.”
Adams scored an 8.4 on vault, 8.5 on bars, 6.75 on beam, and 8.625 on floor.
Her all around total was 32.725.
Molly Albrecht placed nin on beam with a score of 8.625, and finished the meet with an all around total of 35.175.
Wolf had an exceptional competition at state, placing fifth on vault (8.875), she scored a 9.0 on bars, 8.075 on beam, and placed seventh on floor with a score of 9.325.
Her all around total was 35.275.
Britton placed eighth on vault (9.025), finished sixth on bars (9.275), scored an 8.75 on beam, and placed seventh on floor (9.475). Her all around total of 36.525 put her in sixth place.
Ainsworth took the bronze on vault (9.1), placed fourth on beam (8.95), scored a 9.325 on floor, and is the SD State Bar Champion at Level 3 with a score of 9.625.
Ainsworth also won the silver medal for second place in the all around with a total of 37.00.
Asarch scored an 8.35 on vault, placed fifth on bars (9.1), scored a 7.6 on beam, and 8.65 on floor. She finished with an all around total of 33.70.
DeAndra Reibold walked away with the vaulting gold with a score of 9.3, took the bronze on bars with a 9.35, scored an 8.3 on Beam, and placed fifth on floor with a 9.225.
She finished fourth in the all around with a score of 36.175.
LaFayette finished out the meet for the Spearfish squad with three individual state championship titles.
She won gold on the vault with a 9.4, placed second on bars with a 9.475, won gold on the beam with a 9.4, and placed second on floor with a 9.55.
She was crowned Level 3 All Around champion, winning the gold with an impressive total of 37.825.
“Sami was also She received a special trophy to acknowledge this accomplishment,” said Cathcart. “LaFayette had an amazing year. This was her first year of competition and she just got better and better as the year progressed. It will be fun to see her excel as she moves up through the competitive levels.”
The Level 3 team finished in third place overall.
The final competitor on Friday was Keelie Overvold.
Overvold competed in the Xcel Gold competition in the 14-and-over age group.
“Overvold also put together one of her best competitions of the season,” Cathcart said.
Overvold won silver on vault with a 8.8, and then went on to win three individual state titles, taking the gold on bars with a 9.475, beam with a 9.075, floor with a 9.55, and she is the South Dakota State All Around Champion with a total of 36.90.
“The Friday competition was just the first day of the three-day event,” said Cathcart.
“Spearfish was very well represented by these amazing athletes. Coaches Amber Lewis, Xcel, and Compulsory assistant coach Veronica Jenkins, did an outstanding job preparing these athletes this year and should be very proud of how well they performed at the 2021 State Championship Meet.”
