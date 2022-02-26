FRISCO, Texas — The Spearfish Gymnastics Academy Optional team recently competed at the WOGA Gymnastics Invitational in Frisco, Texas.
The event was held at the Ford Center, which is the practice stadium for the Dallas Cowboys.
“This is one of the largest gymnastics invitationals in the country featuring 4,000 female athletes from all across the country. The venue was just incredible,“ said Phil Summers, SGA head coach. “They had five full gyms for the women and three full gyms set up for the men all in the same venue. It was a great experience for our kids and the competition was amazing at all levels.”
The Level 6 team from Spearfish featured Jenika Leonhardt, Brooklyn Grundstad and Samantha LaFayette.
“All three of these gymnasts are competing in their first year at Level 6, so this was a pretty intense competition for them. I was very pleased with how well they handled the pressure of a meet this size and they ended up coming home with some hardware, which is always nice,” Summers said. “Although Leonhardt finished just out of medal range she put together some quality routines.”
Her scores were: vault (8.575), bars (9.25), beam (8.525), and floor (9.2), giving her an all around total score of 35.55.
Grundstad, in the Junior B session, placed sixth on vault (8.8), fifth on bars (9.5), fourth on beam (9.45), and fourth in the all around, with a personal best of 37.00. LaFayette, in the Senior Division, picked up the bronze medal for third on beam (9.4).
The Level 7 gymnasts were Morgan Jenkins and Brooklyn Moser.
Jenkins placed second on vault (9.325), and tied for the gold on beam (9.6).
Moser picked up the silver on bars (9.55) and placed fifth on floor (9.45).
The highlight for Moser was finally hitting her flight series of two back-hand-springs on the beam.
“She ended up out of the medals for beam, but this was a huge accomplishment for her,” a Lexie Cathcart, the Level 7 coach.
The Level 8 gymnasts from Spearfish were Avery Coyle and Mia Bush.
“There was some really tough competition in the Junior A age group in this meet,” said Summers. “They had the privilege of seeing some great young gymnasts perform, especially the group from WOGA. Their level 8 team practices seven hours a day, so about 35 hours a week. Our level 8’s practice about 20 hours a week. Still, the 8’s had a pretty good day.”
Coyle placed fourth on vault (8.9.)
“This was a great experience for them and I am positive it will motivate them to work hard at practice,” Summers said.
Ella Nash competed for Spearfish in the Level 9 Senior Division, and came home with a seventh place medal on floor (8.95), and finished eighth overall with an all around total score of 32.075.
At Level 10, Ruthie Wehrung continued her success on beam and floor.
Competing in the Junior A Division, Wehrung won gold on beam (9.5), and floor (9.45).
She placed second on vault (9.2), and finished second in the all around with a total score of 36.525.
The SGA teams will be headed Feb. 19-20 to the Sweetheart Spectacular, hosted by Dakota Gold Gymnastics, in Watertown.
