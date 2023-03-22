By Chris Summers
Special to the Pioneer
PHOENIX, Ariz. —The Spearfish Gymnastics Academy (SGA) Optional Gymnasts recently competed at the prestigious Valley of the Sun Gymnastics Invitational, hosted by Arizona Dynamics, in Phoenix, Ariz.
“This is a great competition for our gymnasts,” said Phil Summers, the SGA head coach. The venue is great, the competition is spectacular, and who can resist sunny Arizona in March.”
The Level 6 team competed Friday morning, and they were represented by: Avalon Gray, Jenika Leonhardt, Brooklyn Grundstad and Samantha LaFayette.
All four gymnasts competed in the same age group.
Gray competed in her first year as a level 6, and had a good competition overall with an all around score of 33.75, vault (8.75), and bars (8.2), beam (8.825), and floor (8.55).
“This was a good competition for Gray. The competition is really tough, and she handled the pressure in this competition very well,” Lexie Cathcart, the SGA assistant gymnastics coach said.
Leonhardt turned in some medal winning performances, placing sixth on the bars (8.825), and sixth overall in the all around with a score of 36.025.
She scored an 8.725 on vault, 9.3 on beam, and 9.175 on floor.
Grundstad placed third on vault (9.225), fifth on bars (8.95), sixth on beam (9.35), and sixth on floor (9.4).
She finished fourth in the all around with a score of 36.925.
LaFayette tied for third on vault (9.225), finished third on bars (9.175), and placed fifth on floor (9.45).
She finished second in the all around with a score of 37.65.
“She brought the house down with her gold medal beam performance with a score of 9.8. I think maybe she was a little excited after beam,” said Cathcart. “It isn’t too often you see scores in that range and it was very well deserved. She did an exceptional routine on beam.
The Level 6 team capped off their performance at the Valley of the Sun Invitef inishing in fifth place in the team competition.
In the Level 8 competition, Avery Coyle and Brooklyn Moser represented Spearfish.
Moser had an outstanding bar routine, scoring a 9.5 for 4th place.
She also placed fifth on floor (9.175) and ended her day with an all around score of 34.525.
Coyle placed second on vault (9.2), and fifth on bars (8.925).
She scored a 9.05 on beam, and placed fourth on floor (9.275).
Coyle finished fourth overall in the all around with a score of 36.45.
“We saw some really great gymnasts at this meet,” said Summers. “It was a great experience for all of our gymnasts and we look forward to coming back better and stronger next year.”
Upcoming events for the SGA include Level 3 and Xcel silver gymnasts competing at their state meet, March 18 and 19, in in Sioux City.
The Level 4, 6, 8, and 10 team members along with the Xcel gold team will compete in their state meet on March 25 and 26, in Sioux Falls.
