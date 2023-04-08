By Chris Summers
Special to the Pioneer
SIOUX FALLS —The Spearfish Gymnastics Academy (SGA) competed at the state gymnastics meet March 25-26, at the Sanford Wellness Center in Sioux Falls.
The competition featured over 350 gymnasts competing at Xcel Gold and Levels 4 through 10.
This was the final meet of the competitive season for the SGA Xcel and Level 4 gymnasts, while the Level 6 and up competitors were not only vying for a state championship title, but also the chance to qualify to the regional championships in mid-April.
The SGA Xcel Gold team was represented by: Berklee Nore, age 11; Hattie Ewert and Lauren Dalton, age 12; Bella Castle, age 13; and Logan McMeel, age 14-plus.
Nore had an outstanding meet placing second on vault (9.025), and she won the gold on bars (9.25), and placed third on beam (9.0).
She scored a 9.1 on floor, and finished third in the all around with a total of 36.375. Dalton placed eighth on vault (8.875), and seventh on beam (9.025).
She finished with an all around total of 34.60.
Ewert placed sixth on vault (8.8), and sixth on beam (9.1). She claimed ninth in the all around with a total of 35.45.
Castle turned in her personal best of the year, tying for first place in the all around with a score of 37.675. She was also named to the South Dakota All Star Team which consists of the top three all around scores from the entire Xcel Gold meet, regardless of age group. This was Castle’s second time to win this prestigious award.
Castle won gold on the vault (9.35), and took the silver medal for second on bars (9.5), and she claimed the bronze on both the beam (9.375), and floor (9.45).
McMeel added to the SGA medal count with a second place finish on vault (8.75), and bars (8.95). She placed fifth on beam (8.45), and third on floor (9.15). Her all around total of 35.20, earned her the silver medal for second.
The team finished fifth overall.
The Level 4 team featured Kasia Moselle, (age 9), Molly Albrecht (age 10), Devyn Ainsworth (age 11), and DeAndra Reinbold (age 12).
“I couldn’t be more proud of this group of young athletes,” said Lexie Cathcart, the SGA compulsory coach. “They started this meet on the ever precarious balance beam, and stuck all four routines. They went on to post some of their best scores of the season. They peaked at just the right time, and ended up second overall as a team, only two-tenths out of first.”
Moselle placed second on bars (9.5) and beam (9.325), and took the gold on floor (9.475).
Albrecht won gold on vault (8.975), and claimed the silver for second on bars (9).7 and beam (9.25), she finished third on floor (9.15).
She won the all around title with a total score of 37.075.
Ainsworth placed fourth on vault (8.575), and won gold on both the bars (9.775), and beam (9.625).
She finished third on floor (9.15), and claimed the all around title with a score of 37.125.
Both Albrecht and Ainsworth won the South Dakota All-Star Award for having two of the highest all around scores at Level 4.
Reinbold claimed the state title on vault (9.45) and bars 9.325. She finished third on beam (8.875).
Her all around total of 36.275 gave her the silver medal.
At Level 6, SGA had fourgymnasts competing.
In the 12-year-old age group it was Jenika Leonhardt and Brooklyn Grundstad, and in the 13-year old division Sammy LaFayette and Avi Gray represented SGA.
Leonhardt competed her best four routines of the season claiming the all around title with a score of 36.775 and also was named to the South Dakota All Star Team for Level 6.
She placed third on vault (8.75), second on bars (9.275), won gold on the beam (9.35), and finished third on floor (9.4).
Grundstad claimed a state title on the bars (9.5), and vault (9.175). She finished third on beam (9.2), and took the silver in the all around with a total score of 36.525.
Gray finished just out of the medals, finishing in seventh on bars (8.7), beam (8.875) and floor (9.05).
She scored an 8.525 and claimed fifth place in the all around with a score of 35.15, which was her personal best for the year.
LaFayette won two individual state titles, taking the gold on vault (8.9), and bars (9.35). She finished fourth on beam (9.0), and floor (9.35).
Her all around total of 36.575, earned her the silver medal.
The Level 6 team placed second overall in the team standings.
In the Level 8 competition,the SGA had three gymnasts in the state meet.
Avery Coyle competed in the 10-12 age division, and Brooklyn Moser and Macy Krautschun represented the 13-15 age division.
Coyle put together her best four routines of the season and claimed the all around state title with a total of 37.225. This score also earned Coyle the South Dakota State Team award at Level 8.
She added two individual state titles, taking the gold on vault (9.325), and beam (9.5).
She finished fourth on bars (9.25), and sixth on floor (9.15).
Moser claimed two state titles, winning the bars competition with a score of 9.575, and floor with a score of 9.25.
She finished fifth overall with a total of 35.40.
Krautschun placed fourth on bars (8.9), took fifth on beam (9.1), and third on floor 9.1. She placed fourth in the all around with a total score of 34.05.
The Level 8’s placed second in the team competition.
“This was such a great meet for all of our gymnasts. They earned 18 individual state titles, had five all around champions, five gymnasts named to their respective all star teams, and all of our teams placed in the team events,” said Phil Summers, the SGA head coach. “We are also excited that all of our Level 6 and Level 8 gymnasts qualified to the regional championships.”
The regional championships will be held in Milwaukee, Wis., April 14-15.
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.