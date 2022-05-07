MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The Spearfish Gymnastics Academy recently competed at the Region 4 USA Gymnastics meet, in Minneapolis, Minn.
The Region 4A meet brought together more than 1,200 inn. gymnasts from Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin, competing in levels 6 through 10.
This marked the season’s final meet for levels 6 through 8. Level 9 and 10 athletes sought the chance to compete at next week’s national championships in Mesa, Ariz.
Ruthie Wehrung and Savanna Dunwoody represented Spearfish Gymnastics Academy in Level 10 and have qualified for nationals.
Morgan Jenkins and Brooklyn Moser were part of the Level 7 field.
Jenkins competed in the Child A Division, with Moser in Child D.
Jenkins placed third on vault at 9.175 (on a 10.000-point scale), fourth on uneven bars at 9.450, and ninth in all-around at 36.675 (on a 40.000-point scale).
Moser claimed fourth in all-around at 36.525. Her efforts included second place on uneven bars (9.700), fifth on floor exercises (9.450), and eighth on vault (8.775).
“Both of these gymnasts had a really good final meet of the year,” said Phil Summers, the SGA head coach. “They finished strong and really accomplished a lot this season.”
Avery Coyle competed in the Child B Division of Level 8 and finished fourth in all-around at 36.650. She finished fourth on uneven bars at 9.300, fourth on balance beam at 9.200, fifth on vault at 9.025, and seventh on floor exercises at 9.125.
“I am so proud of all of our gymnasts that competed at the regional meet,” Summers said. “Our level 7 and 8 gymnasts finished out the season on an emotional high. Our two Level 10 athletes will represent South Dakota at the national meet.”
Wehrung and Dunwoody will represent the Spearfish Gymnastics Academy at the upcoming national meet set for May 14 in Mesa, Ariz.
Both Level 10 gymnasts finished in the top seven of their respective age groups at the recent meet.
Wehrung placed second in all-around at 37.400 (on a 40.000-point scale), and Dunwoody was sixth in all-around at 35.875.
Wehrung competed in the Junior A Division and earned scores of 9.550 on balance beam (first place), 9.525 on floor exercises (fourth), 9.450 on vault (sixth), and 8.875 on uneven bars (sixth).
Dunwoody represented Spearfish in the Junior C division. Her scores were 9.350 on uneven bars (second place), 9.150 on the vault (sixth place), 9.100 on floor exercises, and 8.275 on balance beam.
Summers said both Dunwoody and Wehrung enjoyed good meets at region.
“We were pretty excited that we got them both in there (nationals),” Summers said. “It was kind of exciting, kind of stressful, watching those scores come in.”
Summers said Wehrung performed very consistently from state to region, and that Dunwoody performed better on uneven bars.
This will be Wehrung’s third nationals trip in the past four years, and her second competing with the team.
She was a first alternate in the other instance.
The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 meet.
“The biggest highlight was probably beam,” Wehrung said in describing the region meet. “It was a really solid routine, and it was probably one of my best of the season.”
Wehrung recalled she wobbled less on that routine than she had in the past, and she really wanted to qualify for nationals, but that was not necessarily her biggest aim.
“Mostly, I really wanted to, no matter what, have a fun meet,” she said.
Vault and balance beam went the best for Wehrung at regions.
She said she was able to turn in a good, strong vault.
Wehrung and Dunwoody will travel to nationals a week early.
That requires practice sessions at different gyms, which Wehrung is looking forward to doing.
“It makes me a lot more comfortable with the idea of nationals,” Wehrung said of the effect past experience at that meet will have.
Dunwoody will make her second trip to nationals this year.
A successful routine on uneven bars marked Dunwoody’s biggest regional highlight.
“That was what we’ve been trying to work on this whole season, from being hurt and everything,” she said.
Other regional goals for Dunwoody centered on the mental aspect of competition, as she continues to work her way back from an injury that limited her season.
The state competition marked her first meet back to gymnastics competition after suffering a stress fracture in a tibia.
“I really told myself to just stick with what I know, and be confident and not freak out, and I was able to do that,” Dunwoody said.
Working one’s way back from an injury is never easy, and Dunwoody said that affected her somewhat at regionals.
“It definitely set my mindset back in a way because I was a little nervous trying to come back,” Dunwoody said. “Overall, it really did help me in the long run because it gave me time to work my basics and just get stronger overall.”
Dunwoody said floor exercises and uneven bars were her best events at the regional meet.
She said her bars routine improved the most from state to regionals because of increased strength and confidence.
Dunwoody said her practice routine centers on performing familiar routines, mentally preparing, and getting into a rhythm of performing consistently.
“Overall, it’s made me a lot more confident,” Dunwoody said of her past nationals experience. “Even though it was kind of a long time ago, I still feel like I know what’s going to happen.”
