FB_IMG_1674097406311.jpg

The Spearfish Gymnastics Academy Level 8 team won gold recently at the Hula Fest Gymnastics Invitational in Brookings. Pictured from the left, Abery Coyle, Brooklyn Moser and Macy Krautschun. Courtesy photo

BROOKINGS —The  Spearfish Gymnastics Academy (SGA) recently competed at the Hula Fest Gymnastics Invitational, hosted by Gold Medal Gymnastics, in Brookings.

“This meet is always our first chance to compete against the West River clubs,” said Phil Summers, the Spearfish coach. “It gives us a chance to see how we stack up against some of the best gymnasts in South Dakota, and better prepare for the state meet at the end of our competitive season.

