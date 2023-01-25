BROOKINGS —The Spearfish Gymnastics Academy (SGA) recently competed at the Hula Fest Gymnastics Invitational, hosted by Gold Medal Gymnastics, in Brookings.
“This meet is always our first chance to compete against the West River clubs,” said Phil Summers, the Spearfish coach. “It gives us a chance to see how we stack up against some of the best gymnasts in South Dakota, and better prepare for the state meet at the end of our competitive season.
The Level 3 gymnasts from Spearfish showed off the talented young gymnasts at the SGA.
Competing in the 7-year-old age division were Quinn Barnaud, Elle Krohn, and Katana Cathcart.
Barnaud placed fourth on vault (8.55), fifth on bars (8.35), fifth on floor (8.3), and fourth in the all around with a score of 32.85.
Krohn placed sixth on bars (8.3), sixth on beam (7.9), fourth on floor (8.35), and tied for fourth in the all around with a score of 32.85.
Cathcart finished her competition with an all around score of 29.225.
In the 8-year-old division, Paisyn Krogman finished fifth on vault (8.87), eighth on beam (8.125) and 10th in the all around with a score of 33.45. Fray Nelson added an eighth place medal on vault (8.75).
Bristin Yackley competed in the 9-year-old division, and ended her day with an all around score of 30.675.
Gracelyn Mills competed in the 10 year–old-division placing sixth on vault (9.05), third on bars (9.075), fifth on beam (8.85), and third on floor (8.8). Her all around score of 35.775 won her the Bronze for third place.
The Level 3’s team’s total of 102.725 (top three scores on each event) gave them fourth place overall.
The SGA Level 4 team had five athletes compete at the Hula Fest.
Maddie Adams competed in the 7/8 age group, and she earned an eighth place finish on vault (7.8), seventh on bars (7.25), fourth on beam (8.1), and sixth on floor (7.5). Her all around score was 30.65.
Kasia Moselle competed in the 9-year-old age group and placed third on vault (9.025), fourth on bars (8.5). She won gold on beam (9.3), and took the bronze on floor (8.675). Her all around score was 35.50.
At age 10, Molly Albrecht placed third on vault (9.05), second on bars (9.25), and third on floor (8.7). Her all around score was 35.35.
In the 11-year-old division, Devyn Ainsworth placed fifth on vault (8.8), third on bars (9.05), sixth on beam (8.275), and floor (8.525). Her all around score was 34.65.
DeAndra Reinbold (age 12) finished first on vault (9.5), first on bars (9.3), first on beam (8.725), and second on floor (8.55). She claimed the all around title with a score of 36.075.
The SGA Level 4 team finished third overall with a team total of 108.10.
The Level 6 team had four team members, Avalon Gray (age 13), Jenika Leonhard (age 12), Sami LaFayette (age 13) and Brooklyn Grundstad (age 12).
Gray placed seventh on vault (8.3), fifth on bars (8.5), sixth on beam (8.275) and fourth on floor (9.12. Her all around score was 34.20.
LaFayette placed third on vault (8.725), second on bars (9.1), second on beam (9.225), and third on Floor (9.15). She placed second in the all around with a score of 36.20.
Leonhard placed sixth on vault (8.625), third on bars (8.65), fifth on beam (8.9) and fifth on floor (9.0). Her all around score was 35.175.
Grundstad won gold on both the vault (8.9) and bars (9.35) and placed second on both beam (9.225) and floor (9.225). She also won a gold in the all around with a score of 36.70.
The team finished in 2nd place overall with a team score of 108.20.
At Level 8, SGA had three athletes competing, Avery Coyle, Brooklyn Moser and Macy Krautschun.
Coyle was third on bars (9.35) and won gold on beam (9.325) and floor (9.0).
Moser took fourth on vault (8.25), fifth on bars (8.7), fourth on beam (8.4), and fourth on floor (8.75). Her all around score of 34.10 gave her the bronze for third place.
Krautschun competed in the older age group and placed fifth on vault (8.225), sixth on bars (8.7), second on beam (8.55), and seventh on floor (8.575). She finished fourth in the all around with a score of 34.05.
The Xcel Gold team had a great day in Brookings, taking third place as a team with a score of 109.50.
Hattie Ewert placed third on vault (9.05), and Lauren Dalton placed sixth on bars (9.1).
Berklee Nore won the all around in her age division with a score of 36.10.
She placed first on vault (9.05), second on bars (9.1), and third on beam (9.0).
Bella Castle won gold in her age division with an all around total of 36.55.
She placed second on vault (9.25), first on bars (9.6), and second on floor (9.55). Logan McMeel also won her age division with an all around score of 35.70.
McMeel placed second on vault (8.6), fourth on bars (9.0), second on beam (9.05), and third on floor (9.05).
The Xcel Silver team was represented by Addison Wheeler and Riley Raysor. Wheeler placed seventh on vault (8.75), sixth on beam (8.9), and ninth on floor (8.65).
Raysor won gold on vault (9.15), took second on beam (9.0), and sixth on floor (8.75). She finished fifth overall with an all around score of 35.525.
“This was a great experience for all of our gymnasts. This is always a highly competitive meet at all levels and in all age groups,” said Summers. “We learned a lot about where we are at and what we need to work on to be competitive in the future.”
