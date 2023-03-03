The Spearfish Gymnastics Academy (SGA) recently competed at the Charity Choice Invitational in Tacoma, Wash. Pictured in descending order: The SGA Level 8 team members competing at this competition were, from the left: Brooklyn Moser, Avery Coyle and Macy Krautschun. The SGA Level 6 team members competing at this competition were, from the left: Avalon Gray, Sammy LaFayette, Jenika Leonhardt and Brooklyn Grundstad. Courtesy photos
TACOMA, Wash, — The Spearfish Gymnastics Academy (SGA) optional gymnasts had the opportunity to compete at the Charity Choice Gymnastics Invitational in Tacoma, Wash.
“This was the first time we have competed in this part of the country,” said Phil Summers, the SGA head coach. “It was a great experience for our gymnasts as they got to compete against clubs from all over the west coast, and their routines were evaluated by many judges that they had never seen before. It is always good to get a new perspective, and it helps the kids see a wide variety of talent.”
In the Level 6 competition, SGA was represented by: Samantha LaFayette,
Jenika Leonhardt, Avalon Gray and Brooklyn Grundstad. Leonhardt and Grundstad competed in the Junior C age group, while Gray and LaFayette competed in the Senior A Division.
Grundstad placed seventh on vault (8.75) and took fourth place on beam (9.225). Leonhardt placed fifth on vault 8.85 and fifth on bars (9.075).
She ended the meet with an all around score of 35.775, which was good enough for sixth place overall.
Gray placed eighth on beam (8.85), and LaFayette placed fifth (9.0), and took seventh in the all around with a score of 35.65.
In the Level 8 competition, Avery Coyle, Brooklyn Moser and Macy Krautschun competed for the Spearfish team.
Krautschun only competed in bars in this meet, scoring an 8.35.
Moser and Coyle both competed in the Junior B competition, and performed well enough to bring home some medals.
Moser placed third on the bars (9.15), and fifth on beam (8.6).
Her all around score of 34.825 put her in sixth place.
Coyle placed fifth on bars (8.95), and won the gold medal on beam with a score of 9.125.
Coyle claimed the silver medal in the all around with a score of 36.12.
“This was a really fun meet,” said Summers. “The girls got to compete against some really great gymnasts, and their families all made a vacation out of the trip, and they got to see a really beautiful part of the United States.”
