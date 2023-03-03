Level 6 Team_190914.jpg

The Spearfish Gymnastics Academy (SGA) recently competed at the Charity Choice Invitational in Tacoma, Wash. Pictured in descending order: The SGA Level 8 team members competing at this competition were, from the left: Brooklyn Moser, Avery Coyle and Macy Krautschun. The SGA Level 6 team members competing at this competition were, from the left: Avalon Gray, Sammy LaFayette, Jenika Leonhardt and Brooklyn Grundstad. Courtesy photos

TACOMA, Wash, — The Spearfish Gymnastics Academy (SGA) optional gymnasts had the opportunity to compete at the Charity Choice Gymnastics Invitational in Tacoma, Wash.

“This was the first time we have competed in this part of the country,” said Phil Summers, the SGA head coach. “It was a great experience for our gymnasts as they got to compete against clubs from all over the west coast, and their routines were evaluated by many judges that they had never seen before. It is always good to get a new perspective, and it helps the kids see a wide variety of talent.”

