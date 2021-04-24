BETTENDORF, IOWA — The Spearfish Gymnastics Academy Level 6, 9 and 10 gymnasts recently had the opportunity to compete at the Region 4 Gymnastics Championships in Bettendorf, Iowa.
This meet featured the best gymnasts from the seven state region that includes: South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Wisconsin and Iowa.
“This was the first year that we have taken our Level 6 gymnasts to the regional championships, said Lexie Cathcart, the SGA head coach. “It was an incredible experience for these young athletes and they really performed to the best of their abilities.”
In the Childrens A Division, Spearfish athletes competing were Mia Bush and Morgan Jenkins.
“Jenkins is in her first year at Level 6, having moved up two levels from last season really did a fine job,” said Cathcart. “She performed four good routines and came home with a seventh place finish on the uneven bars with a score of 9.1.”
Mia Bush had the performance of the year at the regional meet and on her way to becoming the Region 4 all around champion by posting the highest all around score of all the age groups, Jr., Sr., and Child combined with a gold medal total of 38.375.
Bush is also the regional champion on vault (9.475), bars (9.7), beam (9.575), and finished second on floor with a score of 9.625.
“Mia just put it all out there and methodically posted her best scores of the season,” said Cathcart. “It was so much fun to watch this young gymnast see her hard work and dedication pay off in the biggest meet of her young career.”
The Childrens C division featured Spearfish gymnasts, Avery Coyle and Brooklyn Moser.
Moser came home with the bronze medal for third on the uneven bars (9.35), and placed seventh on beam with a score of 9.175.
Her all around total of 36.55 had her placing sixth overall.
Avery Coyle finished second on bars, taking the silver medal with a score of 9.6, claimed the bronze on beam with a score of 9.4, and finished thi rdin the all around with a score of 37.075.
The Childrens D division saw Spearfish’s Sophia Hatleli claiming a sixth place medal on bars (9.225), and she finished seventh on beam (9.25).
The final two competitors for Spearfish at Level 6 were Kyra Vandenberg and Liliana Swisher, both in the Jr B Division.
Swisher placed fourth on bars with a score of 9.075, fourth on beam with a score of 9.375, and finished fourth overall in the all around competition with a score of 36.85.
“I think the biggest surprise of the meet was the performance of Vandenberg,” Cathcart said.
Vandenberg came away from the regional meet with two regional championship titles winning both the vault (9.425), and the uneven bars (9.625).
She went on to win a silver medal for second in the all around with a score of 37.15.
“This was such an incredible experience for these young athletes,” said Coach Cathcart. “They went into this meet just thinking it would be a fun experience to have the opportunity to compete against so many athletes from all the States across the region. The fact that they held up under the pressure of competing at this level and winning so many awards was very rewarding indeed, and should really boost their confidence for future events of this nature.
In the Level 9 competition, Kathleen Cook was the sole competitor for Spearfish. Cook competed in the all around, and though she finished out of the medals, just getting to participate in this meet, being her first year as a Level 9, was a major accomplishment.
The Level 10 competition featured three SGA athletes, Savanna Dunwoody, Jazmyn Jimenez and Ruthie Wehrung, all competing in the Jr. A Division.
“The Region 4 meet for this level also happens to be the one chance these amazing athletes have to qualify to the National Championships so there is a lot of pressure on them to perform at the top of their game. On top of that the Jr. A Division features the youngest members ranging from age 10 to 13 and that is where you find all the hot young kids who are trying to make a name for themselves and get the college coaches to take notice,” said Phil Summer, SGA Level 10 head coach. “We started on the vault, and you could tell that they were pretty nervous. They warmed up quite well and got through the vault without any major issues and all 3three gymnasts managed to score at least a 9.0 on this event.”
Next was the bars, which is generally a very strong event for all three SGA gymnasts.
Warm-ups went great, with Dunwoody hitting some amazing routines and then when it was time to compete the nerves really kicked in.
“You can’t hold back on the uneven bars. It is all about being aggressive and swinging big. If you hold back and just try to get through the routine it throws off your rhythm and timing of your release moves and unfortunately all three of them missed at least one element in their bar routines. It was like watching dominos fall,” said Summers. “This was the event I thought they would all place on at regionals, especially after their great bar routines at state meet, but this was not to be their day on this event. So going into beam we really had our work cut out for us.”
Jimenez performed a pretty clean beam routine and came away with a fif place finish, with a score of 8.85.
Dunwoody stayed on the beam, a huge accomplishment for her, as this seems to be her nemesis in most meets, and she scored an 8.575 for eighth place.
Wehrung was up last and just hammered probably her best Beam routine of the year and her score of 9.525 earned her top honors and her first regional championship title.
The SGA squad finished out the meet on the floor exercise with Jimenez scoring a 9.2, Dunwoody finished strong with a 9.5 for fifth place, and Wehrung brought down the house with a beautiful routine that scored a 9.775 giving her the regional championship title on the floor exercise.
When all was said and done, Jimenez placed 10th overall with a 35.725, Dunwoody placed 8th with a total of 35.975, and Wehrung took home the silver, finishing in second with a total of 37.175.
“I am very proud of these three athletes,” said Summers. “Jazzy (Jazmyn Jimenez) had been out of the gym for almost five weeks prior to the state meet, just trying to rest some minor back and knee pain. For her to compete All Around at the Regional Meet was a huge accomplishment.”
Dunwoody had also been nursing injuries going into the regional meet.
“Savanna has also been nursing some growing pains this season,” said Summers. “So we had to cut back on her training time and number of elements during workouts. Keeping these young athletes healthy is a huge part of this sport and you have to consider their long range careers and not just what you want at the present moment.”
Summers said he was pleased with Wehrung’s performance.
“For Wehrung, she really had a good competition. She is very young, only 11-years-old, so she struggles a bit on the vault and bars events. But she is very strong on beam and floor. She definitely had to fight in this meet to come back strong after the first two events, and her mental toughness was definitely on display on beam and floor,” said Summers. “I am very pleased to have Dunwoody earn the first alternate spot to JO Nationals, and to have Ruthie place second in the all around and make the Jr. National team, which consists of the top seven athletes in each age group. They will represent South Dakota very well in Daytona Beach, Fla., May 12-16, at the National Championships.”
