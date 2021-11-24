Setting a new bar

OPINION — You know that your life is spinning out of control when the moments of the year you look forward to most become wedged between work and obligations.
When the time you spend with the ones you love are increasingly pinched into weekend windows and 12-hour car trips.
The Cheyenne River is one of my favorite places on earth, the ranchers there some of the most generous and isolated folks I have ever gone to church with.
Their kids are among the most decent people I have ever taught, and several have become lifelong friends.
Teaching the second generation is somehow even more of a treasure.
I enjoy recognizing the gentle natures of their parents blended with Grandpa’s warrior spirit.
I hit the road at 3:30 a.m. under a full moon and picked up Nate just after 4 a.m. in Whitewood.
His wife, my daughter, stayed behind this time with more important things to do than climb up from the river floor and up among the cedars.
Nate was looking for a mule deer, I just wanted to look at the rocks and views and reconnect with old friends, play with their children.
But I also had a tag and would take a mature deer myself if one should make an appearence.
We spent the morning on a ridgetop with the landowner searching for signs of a buck wounded the previous day.
It had been much sought after and even been given a name; horns so white that they called him Clorox.
But the young hunter’s shot hadn’t anchored the deer. From our ridge, we could see for miles and counted more than a hundred animals, a mix of mulies and whitetail.
An army of gobblers must have sensed that we were after bigger prey and marched directly below our stand after crossing several hundred yards of prairie just to check us out.
The corn had been recently ground for silage and winter wheat planted among the stubble.
The occasional dropped grain and the newly sprouted wheat which had been encouraged by the October blizzard presented the animals with a gorgeous buffet.
I had never seen this many deer on the ranch.
With the rut in full swing and the morning sun hidden by clouds, we were given a show that lasted for hours before the sun finally broke and sent the deer into the breaks.
The hunt could have easily been over during that time, but we would have missed out on so much more.
By ten we were a few miles to the south scanning among the cedars and elm trees.
As luck would have it, a dozen mule deer were bedded directly below the first draw that we cautiously poked our heads over, eight bucks among them.
Only one of the antlered deer deserved a second look and then he too was pronounced too young.
We slowly traveled from point to point and glassed every bit of cover.
We discovered several shed antlers and gathered them to share with the children back at the house. “Back scratchers,” we told them, but they weren’t impressed.
As evening returned, it discovered us walking just below the river’s rim, showing only our eyes and glassing for the dozens of animals that had already entered the wheat fields.
We had only covered a few hundred yards when I noticed a tine poking up from among the dead grass.
I reached down to pick it up and immediately turned to Nate, “The bar has been raised!”
The deer which had dropped the antler had done so two seasons back.
The single side if matched, would place the animal in the record books.
I love a good hunt, but that single shed made the entire trip for me.
To have proof in my hands that we walked through a land of giants brought the hunt alive.
After decades of excellent management and prudent harvest, the rancher had created a haven for mature animals.
I decided to leave my son behind and hunt ahead alone through the tangled cedars.
A flash of racing deer streaked from a half-mile away straight towards us.
Two harried does had escaped their herd master and were making a brake for it. A strong buck with heavy antlers and the body of a young feeder steer charged doggedly in pursuit.
I struggled to bring my rifle to bear.
Nate was only forty yards behind me, and his stage whisper asked if I could see the deer headed our way.
Although the buck charged to with eighty yards, I declined the shot.
There were cattle in the area, and I didn’t have a proper backstop to take the bullet should I fail to connect.
I called to Nate to take the shot.
He too declined, waiting for a mulie.
The buck sped off.
I rushed back to my original position and the movement of the branched must have sparked the animal’s interest.
He spun and charged back again to within 60 yards, this time offering a high percentage shot at close range with a sure backstop.
The shot was well placed, and the deer quickly fell within view.
It was my best buck in several years but hunting with friends and family made the trip so much more.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
