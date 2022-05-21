Seth Mischke no longer BHSU track and field coach

SPEARFISH — Seth Mischke will not return to lead the Black Hills State University track and field team next year.
Mischke began his career at Black Hills State in 2011, and in 2015 he became the head coach of the men’s and women’s track and field teams, as well as an assistant coach for the cross country teams.
Going into 2021-22 season, Mischke’s teams produced many highpoints including him coaching 16 conference champions, 79 All-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference honorees, 16 All-Americans, and two National Champions.
Mischke reflected on his start as head coach at BHSU in 2015.
“Coming into a situation where Black Hills State was making the transition into NCAA Division II, and into a very strong conference, was certainly exciting and challenging, fun, and frustrating; all those things that go along with doing something like that,” he said. “But at the end of the day, my time here is going to provide way, way more good memories, than bad ones as far as what the program accomplished, what the program was able to do, all the people that came through, what the coaches did to make things go.”
Mischke coached BHSU’s first-ever NCAA national champions in Jonah Theisen in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, and Madison McLaughlin in the shot put.
In 2016, the BHSU women’s track and field team posted a second-place finish in the RMAC Outdoor Track & Field Championships, the highest finish of any team at Black Hills State since joining the RMAC in 2012.
This past season at the RMAC Indoor Track and Field Championships, BHSU had three student-athletes named First Team All-Conference and four student-athletes named Second Team All-Conference.
The women finished seventh, while the men finished 11th.
Kyla Sawvell was named First Team All-Conference in both the women’s shot put and the women’s weight throw, and was named Co-Athlete of the Meet.
Once moving to the outdoor meets, the Yellow Jackets continued to shine.
At the RMAC Outdoor Championships, the BHSU women’s team finished fourth, while the men placed seventh.
The Yellow Jackets had four conference champions, two school records broken, two student athletes earn new provisional marks, and 20 student athletes earn All-Conference accolades.
Seth, and his wife Colleen, who was employed at the university since 2012, recently learned their contracts for the 2022-23 school year were not being renewed.
Seth was told he would no longer be the track and field coach at Black Hills State on May 3, just one day after Colleen was told, on May 2, that her contract wasn’t being renewed.
Seth said his first inkling was on May 2, when Colleen was notified her contract wasn’t being renewed.
“When Colleen got the news, I was pretty sure I was next in line. A little bit of a surprise, I guess,” Mischke said.
Colleen said she was not given a reason why her contract was not being renewed, while Seth said he was told the next day that the university was moving in a different direction with the track and field program with no further explanation.
When asked his thoughts on why his contract was not being extended, Mischke said, “There’s not much to say. I wasn’t the guy he (Padraic McMeel, BHSU athletic director) wanted in that position anymore. He said after evaluating the track and field program they (the university) were moving in a different direction,” Mischke said.
McMeel, BHSU’s athletic director was asked how he evaluates coaches in the athletic department.
“What I would say is all programs, I evaluate the totality of the program. So what does that look like? So if you start from a head coach standpoint, coaching is coaching,” McMeel said.
When he does evaluations he asks: “are they a good coach? What are they actually doing in the coaching field? What are they doing from a student athlete experience standpoint? Are they a good communicator, internally, externally, with their teams? Are they managing or following compliance rules and regulations to the fullest extent? Are they engaging our alumni and our fans? Are they raising funds to support their program? Do they have a vision for their program? What does that vision look like, and what things are they doing to supplement or build that vision? How do they work with the internal workings of the campus? Are they doing good things with our staff here, with other coaches, and with our university folks? We have a lot of policies, procedures, things like that, so, it’s looking at that entire totality,” he said.
McMeel said during Seth’s evaluation they covered many topics.
“We talked about the things he needs to improve upon for the track program, and that had various layers they need to be in. One of the things we talked about is what is his vision for the program,” McMeel said.
McMeel said he and Seth talked many times before and after his January evaluation.
“We had discussions. Some of it is he had some things that was ask of him to do, and he needed to do those or not do those,” said McMeel. “That’s part of the evaluation process. We evaluate, and we look at things we can improve, things that that are going good, and usually with things that have improvements there are action steps to be able to do, so there were many that were asked of Seth to be able to work on.
Seth Mischke said he was proud of teams at BHSU.
“We had some good things happen, we had some great things happen, and some not so good things happen. It’s just athletics, and when you get to this point you need to wrap it up, and its time to move somewhere else,” Seth said. “Each year brings different challenges, but many of the same remain. Working towards those challenges is a huge part of the job. You pick the ones you feel you can fix and try to make plans on the ones that you struggle with, so that hopefully, each year there is a chance to have your student-athletes succeed.
Seth said the decision not to renew his contract was disappointing.
“You have given yourself expectations as a coach and a individual, and your boss has their expectations,” said Seth. “Currently a new person in that position (athletic director) is an interesting scenario. You are new, first year in, and learning everybody, and you are trying to learn that individual. I guess you never know with a new person coming in what is going to exactly happen. I guess it was the Mischkes’ turn to look elsewhere, so here we go,” Mischke said.
Seth said his contract was technically not up until May 21, and he tried to work out a way to coach his athletes through nationals, but that idea was rejected.
He quickly added, “That was a little confusing and frustrating.”
The NCAA national meet is May 26-28 in Allendale, Mich.
McMeel was asked why Seth’s contact couldn’t be extended through nationals.
“As we get close to the end of the contract they have to put those contracts out ahead of time. We don’t want to just show up and say by the way tomorrow you are not getting a contract,” said McMeel. “So part of the timing and process had to really do with the timelines that are already in place, for our policies. The timing in this case, is terrible. Its awful timing because track and field is still in play, we go into national championships next week, so none of that process I liked.”
McMeel was quick to add, “Seth is a great person and a great coach.”
Seth said he hasn’t looked back on the team accomplishments because he tries to stay focused from one year to the next, and he said it was always about the program, not him.
“Going back now and updating resumes, I will have time to kind of count some of those things up such as school records and see what the program has been able to do, not what I have been able to do,” Mischke said.
For her part, Colleen Mischke has been with Black Hills State University since 2012 when the university began to make the transition to NCAA Division II and to the RMAC.
She was hired as a program assistant in 2012. In 2014 she was promoted to assistant athletic director for internal operations as well as a senior woman administrator. She also led the efforts to add women’s triathlon as a sport at Black Hills State in 2015, and recruited and helped coach, including the recruitment and coaching of student-athletes, for the first two years of the program.
From 2018-21, Colleen Mischke served on the NCAA Track & Field Championship Committee, the first person at BHSU to serve on a NCAA Committee.
“I would like to say thank those donors, community members and colleagues, both in athletics and across campus, that I have met and worked with over the past 10 years. BHSU is not the easiest place to work sometimes; there are many folks who are overworked and underappreciated yet they continue to show up and work hard every day for the students,” Colleen Mischke said. “I truly appreciate their efforts and thank them for their work. To the student-athletes, both past and present, who battle every day to be successful both in their sport and in the classroom – I say good luck and thank you for the memories. It takes more hours and dedication to be a successful student-athlete at the NCAA Division II level than most people realize and to watch the growth and maturity in these young people is amazing.”
Seth said he and Colleen are making future plans.
“Obviously we like the area. Spearfish has been good to us, and our family. It’s been good to us, and the family. We’ll just have to see what shakes,” Seth said.
