STURGIS — Kayleen Selfridge has been selected as the Sturgis Brown High School softball coach for the 2023 inaugural season.
Selfridge, has been a second-grade teacher at the Piedmont Valley Elementary for the past five years, and now looks forward to her role as head coach.
“I grew up in Cheyenne, Wyo., and played softball in Colorado. I played my last five years in high school in Colorado from 2010-2014, starting out with the Fort Collins Stars and then went to Triple Crown,” said Selfridge. “During my time with Triple Crown, we traveled all over the states of Florida, New York, Texas, and California, and we were ranked top 20 in the those states.”
Selfridge said she started coaching during her time with Triple Crown, and she ran a handful of kids camps ages 5-12, and gave private lessons with coaching and hitting since 2014.
After moving to South Dakota and finishing up college, she got involved with a handful of travel teams, helping out with practices.
In 2020, Dan Roe reached out and asked if she could help with the fall ball Sturgis team.
“I helped coach the junior varsity team during 2020, and then in 2021, I had the freshman team. I took the 2022 season off, as we were in the process of getting softball sanctioned, and I couldn’t have contact time with the girls I would be coaching during the spring of 2023,” said Selfridge.
Selfridge said 2023 season will likely will be a building year.
“With having such a young group, on top of being the first year as a high school sanctioned sport, this seems to be a building/learning season. I want the seniors to go out with one last softball season and end on a good note and we will also be building a solid program with that younger class,” she said. “Many of the team members have had the last few years being coached by Dan Roe, Vaughn Smith and Chad Anderson. Those three have done an amazing job with the fall season and have been very helpful with this spring high school season”
Selfridge the players on going to have to make changes to the way they are use to playing
“The upper class will have to get use to the change in coaching from Dan (Roe) to myself. There are going to be many learning curves these first few seasons,” said Selfridge. “The big goal is going to be doing what we can to make this a successful sport for the high school. This season seems to be the one to set the standard of where this program is going to go and we are doing all we can to make it successful.
“There has been so much help from the community already and we are all thankful for the help we have received,” Selfridge added
The Scoopers will have a varsity and junior varsity team this season.
The first practice is March 20, and the season will be rolling but if someone reaches out within the week we can talk about still joining the team.
Sturgis Brown’s next varsity softball game will be at 9 a.m. April 14 vs. Harrisburg, in Rapid City.
The state softball tournament will be held June 1-3 at the Koehler Hall of Fame Field and South Players Complex in Aberdeen.
