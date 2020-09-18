Second quarter seals Spartans' fate

SPEARFISH — Spearfish's varsity football team gave up 27 points in the second quarter Friday night and fell 41-7 to St. Thomas More in a game played at Lyle Hare Stadium.
Spartans' head coach Dalton Wademan said the visiting Cavaliers — who led 7-0 going into that frame — ran the ball very well during that decisive 12-minute stretch.
"We've got to find a way to stop the run," Wademan said. "We're in spots to make plays; we've just got to make them."
The Cavaliers used Charles Larson's 1-yard touchdown burst to end their opening drive. Jack Green's extra-point kick boosted St. Thomas More's lead to 7-0.
St. Thomas More's next drive started at Spearfish's 29-yard line. Spartan defenders Isaiah Lahoe and Aiden Haught recorded sacks to stop the drive.
Spearfish recovered a fumble at its 1-yard line as the second quarter opened. Cavaliers' linebacker Matthew Larson recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown. Green's kick made the score 14-0.
St. Thomas More then recovered a fumble at Spearfish's 10-yard line. Ryan Wojcik scored on a 3-yard run two plays later. The extra-point try was blocked, but the Cavaliers led 20-0.
A St. Thomas More interception gave the Cavaliers the ball at the Spearfish 18-yard line. Wojcik scored on the next play; Green's kick boosted the Cavaliers' advantage to 27-0.
The next Cavaliers' drive ended when Haught recovered a fumble for Spearfish. However, the Spartans were later forced to punt.
Charles Larson found the end zone on a 27-yard run with four minutes left in the first half. A Green kick gave St. Thomas More its 34-0 halftime lead.
The Cavaliers led 41-0 in the final period.
Spearfish avoided the shutout with 20 seconds left when Seth Hamilton fired an 11-yard touchdown pass to Brayden Delahoyde. Derek Webster added the extra point for the 41-7 final.
"They did great in the second half," Wademan said in describing the Spartans. "We've got to come out with our hair on fire in the first half ready to go, and let that carry over."
Spearfish is 0-4 on the season, and Wademan was asked about the improvements the team has made.
"We fight together until the very end," he said. "They're picking up the scheme of what we're doing. We just have to keep pressing forward."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.