SPEARFISH — A 30-14 scoring edge over the final two quarters propelled Spearfish past Sturgis Brown 57-36 in a varsity boys’ basketball game played Tuesday night at the Spearfish High School gym.
“We contested every shot,” Spearfish head coach Erik Skoglund said in describing that second half. “We really cut down on their (Sturgis Brown) drives.”
The Spartans held a 10-6 lead after the first quarter and took a 27-22 advantage into the locker room at halftime.
“We were more engaged, and we just executed the game plan,” Sturgis Brown head coach Derris Buus said in describing his team’s first-half performance.
Sturgis Brown cut the third-quarter margin to 27-24 on a Jake Vliem basket. Brayden Delahoyde and Seth Hamilton scored baskets to put Spearfish up 31-24. An Aidan Hedderman basket kept the visiting Scoopers within 31-26.
Rylan Palmer’s short-range basket started a 10-0 run for Spearfish. A Delahoyde free throw opened a 41-26 advantage.
Two Vliem free throws kept Sturgis Brown within 41-28. Antonio Serrano’s basket extended the Spearfish edge to 43-28.
The Scoopers cut the margin to 43-32 late in the third quarter when Owen Cass and Hedderman scored. A Carter Lyon basket at the buzzer kept the Spearfish lead at 13 points (45-32).
Spearfish opened a 49-32 lead in the final frame on a Carter Lyon basket. The Scoopers got no closer than 13 points after that.
Hamilton (15 points) and Ryan Heinert (14) reached double figures for Spearfish, now 6-8. Sturgis Brown (3-13) received eight points apiece from Gavin Ligtenberg and Cass.
“We were really physical from the tipoff. We executed our game plan well, and good defense turned into good offense,” Spearfish guard Lyon said.
Delahoyde said Sturgis Brown presented a lot of defensive challenges for the Spartans.
“They were really guarding our cuts,” Delahoyde said of the Scoopers. “We needed to use our offense more strategically, and we got it done during the second half.”
Defensive communication really improved during the second half in Delahoyde’s view. He said the team boxed out well in the third period.
Rylan Palmer said the Spartans came out strong in the third quarter.
“We knew it’s a rivalry game. They (Scoopers) are going to come out; we both want to beat each other just as bad,” Palmer added.
Buus said some Sturgis Brown players lost sight of the game plan when things became a bit chaotic. “We made some key mistakes that turned into buckets,” he added.
The Scoopers also missed too many layups and good shots, according to Buus. He said Sturgis Brown did not defend or rebound well during the second half.
Spearfish is scheduled to visit Custer on Thursday, Feb. 10. Sturgis Brown’s next slated game is a Friday, Feb. 11 home game against Hot Springs.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.